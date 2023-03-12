PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State men's hockey team ended their season with a tough 2-1 loss in overtime to Norwich in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament Saturday night at home.
The Cadets took the victory when Callum Jones scored at the 9:54 mark in overtime after receiving a pass from Devon Thibodeau. Holden Doggett also got an assist on the goal.
Jake Lanyi gave the host Cardinals the lead when he tallied at 16:50 of the second period.
Joshua Belgrave and Trey Thomas were credited with assists on the goal.
Norwich tied the game when Phil Elgstam scored off a feed from Patrick O'Neal just 40 seconds into the third period.
Norwich held a 40-30 edge in shots on goal in front of a Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena crowd of 2,577. There were no penalties called in the game.
Plattsburgh State finishes its season at 20-6-2 overall, and won its 24th State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) title in program history and the first under fourth-year head coach Steve Moffat.
Norwich is now 20-6-2, and will play No. 4 Endicott College in the quarterfinal round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, March 18.
Eli Shiller made 38 saves in the loss for Plattsburgh State, while senior goaltender Drennen Atherton had 29 saves for Norwich.
A full report will be in the Tuesday edition of the Press-Republican.
