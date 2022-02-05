PLATTSBURGH — Hyannis Air Service Inc., doing business as Cape Air, was the sole bidder for this round of Essential Air Service funding at Plattsburgh International Airport.
The Massachusetts-based airline put forward a proposal that would offer three daily round trips on nine-passenger Tecnam Traveller aircraft from PBG to Logan International Airport in Boston, with the option to tack on a fourth during the peak summer season.
Clinton County Legislator Robert “Bobby” Hall (D-Area 10), who chairs the Airport Committee, said in a prepared statement that the legislature was evaluating its options for future air service.
“We are doing everything we can to ensure the region is adequately served.”
TWO OPTIONS
The federal Essential Air Service program pays airlines to offer service to communities with smaller populations, the Press-Republican previously reported.
Cape Air’s bid laid out both two- and four-year options, noting the four-year plan was preferred.
The two-year contract would average a $3,396,352 federal subsidy per year for three daily round trips throughout the year. An additional fourth trip during the summer would bring that to $3,667,416.
The four-year selection would average out to an annual subsidy of $3,467,229.75 for three round trips, and $3,743,950.75 if a seasonal fourth trip was added.
Cape Air’s proposal also notes a $65,000 annual marketing budget and a codeshare with jetBlue. Cape Air’s Plattsburgh service would be for sale on Delta’s website, and connecting itineraries would be available on the United and American Airlines websites.
PROVIDE COMMENTS
Airport Director Chris Kreig did not say whether the county had a preference for going with the two-year or four-year selection.
“Those are the options. We’re reviewing the proposal.”
The county plans to provide comments on the bid to the U.S. Department of Transportation by the Feb. 11 deadline.
Community members may also do so by that time, after which a U.S. Department of Transportation representative will submit a recommendation to the deputy assistant secretary for aviation and international affairs.
MORE DEMAND FOR DULLES
Kreig explained that, prior to when SkyWest, doing business as United Express, began offering 50-passenger flights to and from Dulles International Airport near Washington, D.C. in August 2018, Plattsburgh International’s EAS flights went to Boston with other carriers, including Cape Air from 2008 to 2010.
He said demand for the Dulles flights far exceeded demand for those to Boston, adding that SkyWest recorded 17,365 passenger boardings in 2019, its first full year of service.
Those numbers were lower over the following two years, coming in at just more than 7,000 in 2020 due to the pandemic, and 12,539 in 2021. The airport’s runway was shut down for reconstruction from mid-April to the end of June.
TERMINATION, REDUCTION
Citing staffing challenges, SkyWest announced Jan. 11 its intent to terminate service at Plattsburgh International, with 90 days’ notice. Ten days later, the U.S. Department of Transportation issued a hold-in order, meaning the service will have to continue until a replacement EAS carrier can step in.
Most recently, on Thursday, SkyWest gave notice of its intent to reduce the frequency of flights in multiple EAS markets, including Plattsburgh.
That would see a reduction in the number of weekly round trips from 12 to seven.
“Although SkyWest Airlines, Inc. would prefer to continue providing scheduled air service to these communities at 12 flights per week, the staffing imbalance caused by the COVID-19 pandemic hampers SkyWest’s ability to meet this schedule,” the document, posted on regulations.gov, reads.
On Friday, Kreig did not have definitive information on when either the termination or reduction of service would go into effect.
He advised those looking to change or cancel reservations to go to the United website or use the United app, and has heard from SkyWest that, once the end date is established, the airline will reach out to impacted passengers.
