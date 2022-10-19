PLATTSBURGH — While no haymakers were thrown, the public did get a glimpse of some local candidates seeking office at Tuesday’s candidates forum sponsored by the Business and Professional Women’s Club.
Candidates for Clinton County Sheriff, City of Plattsburgh Common Council and the 21st Congressional District showed up at MHAB Life Skills campus to talk with voters and answer questions.
SHERIFF RACE
Incumbent Sheriff David Favro, 61, a Democrat, said he has made numerous improvements to the department since he was first elected in 2002, and he wants to continue on that success.
“As sheriff, we have brought in millions of dollars in grants that we have used to pay for equipment, training and multiple programs that we have brought to Clinton County,” he said.
“My number-one priority is to enhance public safety to make sure that our community had a good, strong quality of life so that businesses would want to come here, people would want to come here and want to raise families and continue to grow in this community, and we’ve worked hard to do that.”
His opponent, Chelsea Warick, 31, a former sheriff deputy who is running a write-in campaign with support from the Clinton County Republican Party, said the department lacks strong leadership and many improvements need to be made.
Although she has never held a management position in the department, she said she has the tools to lead effectively.
“I have two small children and I have to manage them, and I hope to be a good leader for them. That is why I’m doing this, to be a leader for them,” she said.
“I want to be a leader for the community. I have a lot of great ideas that I haven’t really been able to have a chance to initiate or to hear. My voice hasn’t really been heard in the past 10 years and I’m hoping now the community gives me the chance to be heard.”
Warick resigned from the department this past summer after serving nearly 10 years.
She said she was subjected to multiple instances of sexual harassment and discrimination over the course of her employment at the department, and with each report of harassment she made, she faced some form of retaliation or punishment for it.
She decided to run in August after it was too late to get on the ballot. She did receive an endorsement from the County Republican Party.
Although he did not address Warick’s claims specifically, Favro said women are a key part of the department and every complaint is thoroughly investigated.
He also said he has forged a strong relationship with other local law enforcement agencies that he will continue to bolster, which helps the community.
“The City of Plattsburgh, the county, the State Police, we have probably the best interagency law enforcement relationship that I have seen with police agencies in the past couple of years than we have had in decades,” he said.
Scott Decker is also running as a write-in, but he was unable to attend Tuesday’s forum.
WARD 4
In the Ward 4 race, incumbent Jennifer Tallon, a Democrat, said she wants to continue moving the city forward and focusing on more improvements and maintenance to infrastructure.
“I would like to be re-elected for three years, because I feel that two years just isn’t enough to see what you can do,” she said.
“We’re trying to show that progress is possible. It’s hard to pinpoint exactly what that means, but we do want to develop what’s already there. We do want to fix what’s already there. Like putting money into parks, that is a good idea because that way, we will be fixing what we already do have.”
Tallon, 46, was elected in a special election in 2020 to fill the final two years on an unexpired term.
Tallon’s opponent, Hillary Trombley, said more attention needs to be spent on the city’s finances. She said the city’s decision to revamp Margaret Street and implementing paid parking is not a good idea right now.
“It’s a terrible time to do it (paid parking),” she said.
“I’m not saying that in the future its not a good idea, but I just think that when we are about tear up downtown, it’s not a good time. It is vibrant now. People are down there, there are restaurants... I don’t think we need to tear up anything just yet. I think we need to focus on the infrastructure issues that we already have.”
Tallon defeated Trombley in a Democratic Party primary in June.
Trombley, 42, is running on the independent Hillary for Ward 4 party.
She also has endorsements from Democrats and Republicans.
WARD 1
In Ward 1, Julie Baughn is running unopposed.
Baughn, 59, said she wants to focus on city spending.
“We need to be financially accountable in this city,” she said.
Matt Castelli, the Democratic Party candidate looking to unseat incumbent Republican Elise Stefanik, said he will be a candidate that actually shows up and answers questions.
He also said Stefanik’s role in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol was disheartening.
“She turned her back on democracy that day,” he said.
Stefanik was invited to the forum, but declined due to a previous commitment, organizers said.
