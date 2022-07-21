PLATTSBURGH — The Jane Fight Fund is hosting the second annual Fun Run for Cancer in honor of Gerald Collette.
“The reason I started the run was because when my dad was sick, he applied to the Jane Fight Fund and received help,” Teena Collette, daughter of Gerald, said.
“I wanted to help give back to those who need help.”
IN HONOR OF JERRY
Gerald Collette, known by his loved ones as Jerry, passed away after a long battle with cancer in March of 2021.
Jerry was in the US Army Reserves until 1970 when he was in a car crash that left him paralyzed. He eventually regained his abilities, only to later suffer a heart attack in 1997. In 2006, Jerry fell ill, eventually learning he had cancer.
He was the inspiration for the first fun run nevent and will continue to drive the heart of the annual event to raise cancer awareness.
“I think these kinds of events are good because people can see that cancer is not just somebody else’s problem, it hits home for a lot of people.” Collette said.
JANE FIGHT FUND
According to the The Foundation website, The Jane Fight Fund was created by the Sample family in honor of Jane Sample. The proceeds raised through the fund are used to ease the financial burden on families in need. The recipients can use the donation as they see fit.
Three winners of the award are chosen throughout the year; one drawing is held June 30 in honor of Jane’s birthday, October 30 and February 28.
“Jane Fight Fund is an amazing organization, I feel connected to the cause working with them to raise money,” Collette said.
AUCTION, T-SHIRTS
The event will include an auction and raffle before and after the run. T-shirts with the event logo and date of the run will be on sale. You can register on-site for $25 or pre-register for $20.
Visit tinyurl.com/prautb5b to register for the run.
Proceeds go toward the Jane Fight Fund.
The run will take place Sunday, August 14 registry opens at 11 a.m. with the race set to begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Rainbow Banquet Hall.
“I just want to say thank you to all who donated, every bit counts,” Collette said.
