PLATTSBURGH — As traffic on the border increases during the holiday weekend, the CBSA would like to remind those traveling what to expect at the border.
“The best advice I have for anyone traveling across the border is to check out the Tips for Canadians on goadirondack.com, it will tell you everything you need to know about crossing the border,” Kristy Kennedy, director of tourism for the North Country Chamber of Commerce, said.
“We are working closely with the Canadian border officials to look at the volume of traffic across the border. I think we are at around 70% of traffic seen in 2019. There has been a high demand these last two years to get back to the lake. It’s great to see people coming back down to experience the Adirondacks,”
BE READY AT THE BORDER
Delays during peak periods of travel may occur due to COVID requirements. While the agency is doing all they can to decrease wait times, there are steps travelers can take to make the process easier.
Make sure you understand the requirements and other rules around COVID-19, those rules may vary depending on who is traveling.
Completing the mandatory ArriveCAN submission within 72 hours of arriving at the border can help reduce the wait time. Travelers landing in Toronto or Vancouver can use ArriveCAN to complete the customs and immigration declaration in advance of their arrival in Canada.
BY AIR AND SEA
Upon arrival at select major airports, primary inspection kiosks are available to verify documents and confirm identity. Those traveling with children must have the appropriate documentation, if the adult is not the parent or guardian, a consent letter authorizing the travel is required.
If you are entering Canada by water, all travelers must report their arrival immediately, unless exempt. This includes Canadian citizens, permanent residents and those registered under the Indian Act.
BORDER CROSSING
Ensure you are eligible to enter Canada, arrive with the appropriate travel and immigration documentation ready to present to the border services officer. This includes the ArriveCAN receipt, passport or travel documents, proof of vaccination and identification for all occupants of the traveling vehicle.
Travelers must declare the following, all goods purchased and/or received while outside the country, foods, plants and animals, wood and wooden products, currency and monetary instruments of $10,000 or more.
WELCOMING THEM BACK
Cannabis and related products are strictly prohibited from crossing the border in either direction unless authorized by Health Canada.
Travelers must be aware of the contents of their vehicle, consult the CBSA’s website for information regarding firearms and restricted or prohibited goods.
“Pretty much everything that has been closed for the past two years due to COVID-19 is reopened, with respect to the restrictions or requirements, I couldn’t be happier to welcome our Canadian neighbors back into the North Country,” Kennedy said.
