Canadian manufacturing company coming to former Pfizer property

ROUSES POINT — Coming this January, the former Pfizer property here, which is now owned by ERS Rouses Point LLC, will have a new tenant.
Fermos, a 70-year-old Montreal-based company that manufactures metal, wood and acrylic store displays and fixtures, will be leasing approximately 60,000 square-feet at the Academy Street location of the property to set up a warehousing and distribution operation.
“They basically do the components of the interior of large retail stores,” Matt Boire, a broker at CDC Real Estate in Rouses Point, said. “So shelving and racks and display cases.”
“And they have large retailers — names we all know — across Canada’s clients and also some major ones in the U.S.”
NORTHERN US LOCATION
CDC Real Estate had been working with Fermos since February to find a Northern U.S. location that would allow them to service its large U.S. retail clients in a cost effective and efficient manner.
Ultimately, they ended up finding the perfect location right here in their own backyard.
“They really love the location — close to Canada. Their main offices, I believe, are in Montreal so it was a nice, quick drive down, and they’re big on community. I just think they really enjoyed our little village,” Alexandra Barie, associate broker at CDC Real Estate, said about why she thinks Rouses Point was a desirable choice to Fermos.
“I know our village mayor (John LaBonte) and village administrator (Chris Latremore) kind of really stepped up and came and met them and welcomed them with open arms. It was really a team effort for everybody to get them here, and I just think they really appreciated that.”
Barie said Fermos will start out supplying around five to 10 jobs.
She added that while the number of jobs may seem small, she still expects to see many benefits to the community as the company gets settled in.
“Even though it’s not a company coming in with 100 jobs, smaller companies with the five to 10 jobs really allows us to have a diverse community with multiple different players, which overall benefits our community, and if for some reason something ever happened, it doesn’t leave that big gaping hole, like a Pfizer, if they were to leave,” she said.
“It’ll be good all around … it’s a great company. They’re a very humble ownership and I think they’ll be a great addition to our community.”
BUILDING 21
Currently, Boire said another company, 2CRSi, is also a tenant on the property. He said he believes ERS wants to continue growing the property to accommodate existing tenants and possible future tenants.
“ERS … when they purchased Pfizer, Pfizer actually required that they demolish the entire site and then just have land to develop. We encouraged them to keep at least two of the larger industrial portions of the building there, which is what remains today,” Boire said.
“There is an adjacent building, which we call ‘Building 21,’ that has all the plans in place to be remodeled to put additional tenants in. and then there is a total of 70 acres and the goal here is that they build additional buildings for the existing tenants as they grow and new tenants. It’s their goal to have, frankly, a nice, Northern Tier, industrial park there to round out the county.”
FERMOS, CHAMBER/ PLEASED
In a news release, the team at Fermos revealed they are very pleased with their new location and expressed their gratitude to their friends at the Village of Rouses Point, the North Country Chamber of Commerce, CDC Real Estate and ERS Rouses Point LLC for all of their efforts on Fermos’ behalf.
Mark Haynes, managing partner of ERS Point LLC, also expressed his thanks to Mayor LaBonte, Latremore and the Village Zoning Board for all of their efforts to bring the deal to fruition, as well as North Country Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Garry Douglas and his team at the chamber.
“The Chamber was pleased to work with ERS and CDC in attracting Fermos to Rouses Point,” Douglas told the Press-Republican.
“They are the latest example of our success in making our area a conducive U.S. location for Quebec companies and we look forward to continuing to work with Fermos as they establish their new operation.”
