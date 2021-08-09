Canadian border union, government reach settlement

PLATTSBURGH — Negotiations between the Canadian Government and its border union were settled just in time for the country to welcome fully vaccinated Americans through its entryways Monday.
Public Service Alliance of Canada, the union in question, began strike action Friday and by Monday morning a tentative agreement had been reached.
With news of the settlement, North Country Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Garry Douglas was thankful the "disruptive" work-to-rule actions of last week were short lived.
"We quickly saw the impact Friday morning, with long truck back-ups at Lacolle, delaying shipments, including many North Country businesses and operations. We are pleased both parties have come to a settlement, and we thank our partner chambers in Canada for their active advocacy in recent days."
OVER NIL CONTRACT
As previously reported by the Press-Republican, union leadership said its members were without contract for three years.
Though negotiations had been underway in early 2020, officials said the union had pushed those talks aside when the pandemic led to the 15-month-long closure of the Can-Am border.
"They (union members) are saying that when it was the time, they were there to protect Canadians during COVID for the past 15 months. They were on the frontlines (and) they did try to keep Canadians safe to the best of their ability," former Union President Jean-Pierre Fortin told the Press-Republican in June.
When the Canadian Government began planning for a border reopening, Fortin continued, "it, kind of, triggered, 'Hey. What about our contract now?'"
Then launched a weeks-long strike vote, which required more than 50% of union membership join the cause before strike action could begin.
Though the Public Service Alliance of Canada had said the Canadian Government was silent during that voting process, days after the majority of membership voted in favor of the strike, the government called to negotiate.
SETTLEMENT
Those talks began in the final days of July and, following what the union called "a 36 hour, around-the-clock, marathon negotiation session," a tentative agreement was announced Friday, Aug. 6.
"The four-year tentative agreement, which applies to close to 9,500 border services officers at the Canada Border Services Agency, recognizes the important work of border services officers," a statement issued on behalf of Canada's President of the Treasury Board Jean-Yves Duclos and Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair said.
"It also recognizes our government’s responsibility to Canadian taxpayers for a reasonable deal, situated in the economic reality of the country."
The statement goes on to acknowledge the agreement's retroactive wage increases, which amounts to at least 8.08% compounded increase for every union member, as well as new provisions for caregiver leave, extended parental leave and domestic violence leave.
In its own statement, the border union notes the agreement has no concessions.
"The improvements achieved are the product of the hard work and dedication of both the (union) bargaining team and members throughout this round of bargaining," it says.
