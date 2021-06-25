Canadian residents Philip Owira, right, and Katherine Nichol walk with their baby across a small ditch from Canada into Peace Arch Historical State Park to visit a friend there, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Blaine, Wash. The border has been closed to nonessential travel since March 2020, but Canadians have been allowed to walk over the ditch into the U.S. park. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)