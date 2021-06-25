PLATTSBURGH — Contract negotiations between the Canadian Government and its Customs and Immigration Union appear in deadlock as the union continues its strike vote.
“While nothing such as this is entirely predictable, the voting to authorize action will conclude on June 28 and informal indications are that shippers should not be surprised to see work-to-rule actions soon thereafter,” North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas said. “This would mean, as we have seen at times in years past, a slowdown of northbound processing and clearance at Lacolle and other crossings.
“While commercial movements would continue smoothly southbound, there would be definite impacts in both directions as schedules would be disrupted and the shortage of cross border truck drivers would be exacerbated.”
‘HAVEN’T HEARD BOO’
Comprised of 11,000 Canada Border Services Agency employees, the Canadian Government and its Customs and Immigration Union has gone without a contract for three years and is in the process of voting to authorize action to strike, requiring an affirmative vote from 51 percent of its members.
“It’s not over, but it’s going in the direction that we were hoping for,” National President Jean-Pierre Fortin told the Press-Republican.
Fortin last week said his union was prepared to meet back at the bargaining table with the Department of Treasury.
Asked one week later if the request had been met, Fortin said, “We haven’t heard boo.”
WHAT ABOUT NOW?
Asserting the health and safety of the public on the U.S. or Canadian side would not be compromised, Fortin has said commercial crossings could be impacted should his members vote in favor of a strike.
News of looming conflicts at the border came shortly after the Canadian Government appeared to be making progress in its plans to lift existing nonessential travel restrictions, in place since March 2020, and Fortin said this was no coincidence.
After working at the Canadian Government’s literal frontline during the COVID crisis, talk of reopening the border crossing reminded union members of their unsettled contract, Fortin said.
“It, kind of, triggered, ‘Hey. What about our contract now?’”
Fortin has said the union sought certain tweaks to its contract and used a paid meal period and adjusted disciplinary language as two examples.
REMAIN OPEN
Asked about the unresolved contract, the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat wrote in an email, “We remain open to returning to the bargaining table at any time throughout the Public Interest Commission process.”
The board asserted the Public Service Alliance of Canada, on behalf of the border services officers, declared impasse in its negotiations with the Canadian Government and left the table in December 2020.
The Treasury Board said its offer then had aligned with other recently negotiated agreements and had included:
• Pay increases of 6.48% over three years
• Improved leave provisions for parents and other caregivers
• New leave provisions for victims of domestic violence
“Our offers to all bargaining agents take into consideration current economic conditions, including other collective agreement settlements, the government’s ability to attract and retain highly qualified employees, employment conditions in the federal government relative to other Canadian workplaces and responsible fiscal management.”
BUSINESS IMPACTS
Several commercial trucking companies in areas of Quebec just north of the North Country were surprised to hear of possible strike action at the border.
While it was news to many, Nicolas Drolet, terminal manager at CSA Transportation’s Montreal location, had heard of it via radio advertisement.
“I’m not concerned. The union is fighting for basic wages, what they’re getting paid, from what I understand. I think if there is no negotiation and no one goes forth with a negotiation then there would be cause for concern, but at the time being, that is not the case.”
Drolet had not yet heard commercial crossings, like those performed by CSA Transportation daily, could be slowed as a result.
“Although, I’m sure that’s part of what they’re thinking of doing if their demands aren’t met,” he added, noting that the trucking group’s six locations delivered shipments for 3,000 companies.
“That would impact us significantly.”
Douglas said the chamber expressed such concerns to the Canadian Government, including during a meeting at the Canadian Consulate General in New York. He said the chamber would do all that it could to stay apprised of developments and to keep affected companies informed so they could plan accordingly.
PRIOR TO A STRIKE
Prior to any strike activity, the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat said an essential services agreement would be put in place.
“Employees identified as occupying essential positions are prohibited from participating in any strike and would continue to offer essential services in ports of entry,” the board said via email. “Our government has the greatest respect for border services officers and the important work that they do.
“We are disappointed that the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) rejected a fair offer for its members at the Canada Border Services Agency that included wage adjustments and provisions in line with recent agreements reached with PSAC and other bargaining agents that cover over 88% of public servants.
“That said, we remain committed to reaching agreements with all bargaining agents that are fair to employees, mindful of today’s economic and fiscal context and reasonable for Canadians.”
