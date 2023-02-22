PLATTSBURGH — The leadership team at Plattsburgh’s Camso manufacturing facility had a lot to celebrate Tuesday as they announced their integration into the Michelin manufacturing network and inclusion in the Michelin North America footprint.
The Michelin North America footprint now includes 23,000 people and 34 plants in the United States and Canada.
‘THE IMPACT THIS WILL HAVE’
The news was commemorated by North Country Chamber of Commerce leaders and Camso staff with a ribbon cutting and signage reveal ceremony at the Plattsburgh plant Tuesday.
“As we celebrate the inclusion of the Plattsburgh site into the larger Michelin network today, we recognize the impact this will have on our people and our community,” Jason Davis, manufacturing director for Michelin North America’s Beyond Road manufacturing plants, said.
“This facility is a key part of the larger network, supplying essential agricultural and construction tracks to our customers, plus the majority of snowmobile tracks going to customers around the world. The growth and the journey of this facility has been an exciting one, and I’m proud of its evolution.”
LOCAL PRODUCTS
Built in 1989, the Plattsburgh plant has been an important part of the Michelin Beyond Road business line, producing powersports and construction rubber track systems.
The products made in Plattsburgh help explorers and construction workers all around the world with both everyday tasks and new adventures.
This plant employs more than 225 people.
Michelin and Camso had joined forces in 2018 to strengthen the mobility company’s global leadership position in specialty businesses.
Michelin North America industrial plants produce nearly every type of tire, including materials and tires for earthmovers, airplanes and vehicles worldwide.
CAMSO PRODUCTS
Camso, formerly Camoplast, specializes in off-road tires, rubber tracks and systems for material handling, construction agriculture and powersports industries.
Camso products are designed to meet the unique mobility needs of each application in the off-highway vehicle market.
They have had a presence in the North Country for over three decades and are part of the growing North Country Transportation Equipment and Aerospace Cluster.
The integration of the two will now look to strengthen their operations here in Plattsburgh.
“The full incorporation of the longstanding Camso manufacturing operation in Plattsburgh into the global family of Michelin is another welcome development for our region’s large and growing cluster of transportation equipment producers,” Garry Douglas, President of the North Country Chamber of Commerce, said.
“It fully backs up the Plattsburgh site with Michelin’s enormous talent and capacity and shows their confidence in the local operation, opening the way to potential growth in the future. We congratulate the entire Plattsburgh team for the outstanding work that they do and look forward to a long and productive relationship between the North Country and Michelin. Onward and upward!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.