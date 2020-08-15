Campers back at Ausable Point

AUSABLE POINT – Northville residents Darby Jensen and his sons, Josiah and Micah, slid their kayaks into Dead Creek at Ausable Point Campground.
It was their third trip up from Fulton County to the popular site, where they meet-up with extended family members who live in Vermont.
TWO-MONTH WAIT
Regulars like the Jensens had a late start with a July 1 opening of the campground located at 3346 Lake Shore Dr. in Peru.
“The opening of the camping season was delayed in response to the COVID-19 public health crisis and to prevent the spread among New Yorkers and visitors,” according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).
“The first several weeks were canceled and reservations were refunded. Customers were given the option to cancel their reservations without being charged fees and new reservations were opened for the 2021 season for a period of time.”
In late May and early June, New York State phased in re-openings of certain businesses and activities around the state and provided guidance safe reopening.
“DEC quickly began developing campground safety plans in accordance to ESD, NYSDOH and CDC guidelines which included COVID cleaning protocols, guidance for assuring density reductions, reducing gatherings, providing for social distancing, and requirements for wearing face coverings,” according to DEC.
“Campgrounds also developed pre-screening questionnaires for reservation holders and developed procedures to respond to Out of State Quarantine requirements. Since then, with the opening of DEC Campgrounds throughout the Catskills and Adirondacks in late June, reservations and occupancy has been extremely high. The outlook for the remainder of the summer and early fall is also well above normal.”
RECREATE BREAK
During the COVID-19 lockdown, locals daily visited Ausable Point to get of the house to walk, run, bicycle or walk their dogs.
“The campgrounds were officially closed for overnight camping, but DEC encouraged people to get out and recreate locally,” according to the agency.
“The public was permitted to enter DEC facilities to walk, hike and ride bikes as long as they observed social distancing and avoided groups. People were encouraged to practice the carry in carry out and leave no trace guidelines.”
Approximately 1,800 reservations were canceled due to the delayed opening.
“Reservations are normally made up to nine months in advance to the day of the arrival,” according to DEC.
“Just prior to opening this season, DEC and State Parks lifted the normal nine-month window for reservations and permitted reservations for the entire 2021 season.
“For campers desiring to cancel and transfer their reservations to the next season, a two week period was permitted where transfer fees were lifted.”
There have been protocols changes in response to the pandemic.
“DEC has limited the occupancy of combined campers and day users to ensure social distancing, face coverings, and to ensure staff can manage the crowds and stay on top of the cleaning protocols,” according to the agency.
DEC campgrounds will follow previously announced scheduling with closure dates spanning from Labor Day to Columbus Day.
“DEC appreciates everyone’s patience and cooperation as we continually monitor site conditions for gathering, group sizes, and continually remind the public about to need to practice social distancing and wear appropriate face coverings,” according to the agency.
“DEC recognizes everyone’s desire to recreate in the outdoors, and we encourage everyone to be safe, courteous and respectful to other people.”
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
DEC RECOMMENDATIONS
All campers are reminded to practice outdoor recreation safely and responsibly:
Play Smart * Play Safe * Play Local.
Do your part to reduce the spread of COVID 19:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.