PLATTSBURGH — Rochester representative Sen. Jeremy A. Cooney stopped in Plattsburgh Tuesday morning as he takes stock of issues faced by New York cities north of the Big Apple.
The local visit was the second official stop on the Democrat’s ongoing “Regener8 Cities” tour, a near two-week-long trek aimed at meeting with the stakeholders of eight New York cities in order to hear their needs and identify solutions across three central topics: workforce development, wealth generation and infrastructure.
“We want to make sure that we are delivering on behalf of New York families,” Cooney said. “Making our cities really desirable places to live; making cities like Plattsburgh a destination, not just for New Yorkers, but for citizens of our country from all over the place.
“Everyone is looking for safe and secure communities to raise their families. Perhaps they are living in northern California and they can’t afford to stay in that area — come to Plattsburgh. You can work remotely, you’ll have good access to broadband, you can raise your family here, you can be in the great outdoors, you have access to a world-class culture scene in Montreal,” he continued.
“It’s putting New York cities back on the map as an opportunity to grow our state’s population moving forward.”
11-MEMBER PANEL
Cooney, who took his seat at the onset of 2021, chairs the Committee on Cities 2, a new New York State Senate committee focused on addressing the struggles of cities outside of New York City.
He visited Albany earlier this week, made an unofficial stop in the City of Kingston and has plans to drop by the cities of Binghamton, Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Utica and Yonkers in the next week or so.
Tuesday’s roundtable hosted by the North Country Chamber of Commerce gathered state and local representatives, as well as leaders in regional workforce and economic development and education, including:
• Sen. Cooney
• Sen. Daniel Stec (R-Queensbury)
• Plattsburgh City Mayor Christopher Rosenquest
• North Country Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Garry Douglas
• SUNY Plattsburgh Chief of Staff Ken Knelly
• Regional Economic Development Council Co-chair and Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism CEO James McKenna
• United Way of the Adirondack Region CEO John Bernardi
• Plattsburgh City School District Superintendent of Schools Jay Lebrun
• Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman
• Plattsburgh Housing Authority Executive Director Mark Hamilton
Though not listed in the official news release, Child Care Coordinating Council of the North Country Executive Director Jamie Basiliere was also present. Sen. Cooney’s Chief of Staff Matthew Moll confirmed Basiliere, the sole female included Tuesday, was on the roundtable’s invite list.
“We worked with Sen. Stec’s team to identify participants, which included invites to other women,” Moll added.
INFRASTRUCTURE THEME
The roundtable touched on Plattsburgh’s lost Air Force Base, the creation of more diverse housing, the impact of childcare, how education relates to workforce and, according to Cooney, most unique to Plattsburgh: the region’s Canadian connection.
“Truly one of those instances where a rising tide lifts all boats,” Cooney said. “Plattsburgh is actually uniquely positioned to benefit from that international relationship.”
Mayor Rosenquest said conversations like those Tuesday would help to raise local quality of life.
“When you talk about workforce development, when you talk about housing and transportation, infrastructure, downtown improvements, (then) you’re talking about a pushing up of quality of life, not only for the City of Plattsburgh, but for the region, as well,” he said. “I do appreciate the opportunity to contribute to that conversation.
“I appreciate the partnership and the acknowledgement that has been provided to the City of Plattsburgh and we look forward to sharing that conversation with you all and everybody else in the region and in the city.”
MORE THAN NYC
Sen. Stec hoped Cooney would identify common themes statewide that would help implement the right policies to help New York’s cities at the state level.
“It’s refreshing to hear colleagues say that there are more cities to New York State than New York City; it’s an important city, no doubt, 9 million people live there and they’ve got their share of problems and certainly they deserve their share of attention, but they’re not the only game in town,” Stec said.
“If you’re from one of the smaller cities, you certainly want to make sure your officials appreciate that. . . the discussion today, I think, was really interesting and we’re going to get into that.”
Though early in the tour, the Rochester senator thought a common theme would prove to be the need for greater infrastructure funding statewide.
“There is a lot of talk on infrastructure at the federal level,” Cooney said. “Our congressmembers are hopefully going to come to some sort of consensus by the end of this month or early part of next and as those funds trickle down into states like New York.
“Can we then turn around and invest in critical infrastructure needs right here in the North Country? Whether that’s waste treatment plants (or) whether that is water infrastructure to make sure that we’re building a community that can (last) the next 100 years for families.”
HEARING
Cooney anticipates his tour will come to a head before the year’s end with a hearing in Washington.
“The idea behind that hearing is, What are the key priority areas that would benefit the most amount of small and mid-sized cities across upstate New York? And then can we actually put forth legislation. . . in the State Senate to move on that, whether that is funding or whether that is a public policy solution,” he said Tuesday.
“These are ways that we can actually deliver across cities of New York.”
