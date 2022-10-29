The candidates in the NY-21 congressional race, incumbent Republican Elise Stefanik and Democratic challenger Matt Castelli, are campaigning hard as early voting for the Nov. 8 election starts on Saturday, and both hope to “outwork” the other to win the election.
In digital editorial board interviews with the Adirondack Daily Enterprise/Lake Placid News, Post-Star and Press-Republican last week, they painted differing pictures of the race they’re in.
• Castelli frames himself as a hard-working Moderate who is not afraid to criticize his own party and can get things done because of that.
• Stefanik frames herself as an effective member of Congress who has brought funds and attention to the district.
• Castelli frames Stefanik as an out-of-touch D.C. politician who is putting her career ahead of the needs of her constituents.
• Stefanik frames Castelli as a “far-left downstate Democrat from Poughkeepsie,” a “carpet-bagger” whose values don’t align with the North Country’s.
Still, they have their similarities. Both say the Federal Reserve acted too late on inflation, both approve of building a wall on at least portions of the southern border, both are against assault weapons bans and both talk about the “far-left” of the Democratic party derisively.
But they differ on how large that segment of the party is. For Castelli, the far left is a group of members of his party he sees as being counter-productive to progress. For Stefanik, nearly any Democrat is far left with a radical agenda to raise taxes and infringe on rights.
Castelli talks about the “far-right” of the Republican party, too, saying they want to infringe on rights. Stefanik does not talk about the “far-right” and has endorsed far-right candidates in House elections this year.
Both candidates were asked what their core beliefs are.
• For Castelli, it is “service to others and duty to care,” which he said is informed by his upbringing and family.
• Stefanik said, “I am a proud constitutional conservative who is laser-focused on delivering results for the people in my district.”
HOPES FOR A WIN
Castelli said he’s a different kind of candidate than Stefanik has faced in the past.
He cites an internal poll his campaign commissioned from the PR company Global Strategy Group after the Aug. 23 primary, which he says shows him “neck-and-neck” with Stefanik when voters “hear about candidates.”
A poll graphic his campaign posted on Twitter on Sept. 15 shows 46% siding with Castelli and 47% siding with Stefanik.
Castelli’s campaign said they can’t share their methodology in this poll — questions asked, the number of people asked, methods of reaching respondents — because it’s an internal poll, so its results cannot be verified. But Castelli said this points to NY-21 voters of all political persuasions souring on Stefanik.
He alleges that even Republicans are “quiet quitting Stefanik.” He says the district is on the wrong track right now and asks undecided voters to put their trust in him.
“I go on conservative talk radio all the time,” Castelli said. “My mom is a registered Republican. I love Republicans.”
Castelli feels the extremes — the far right and far left, or “ultra-MAGA or AOC (U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez)” — dominate the political conversation. He feels the “great moderate majority,” which he identifies himself in, doesn’t have a voice.
He hopes by attempting to give moderates a political home, he’ll gather more votes. But he also said he believes in moderatism as a way of legislating.
“Problems are solved from the middle,” he said.
Castelli said he’s unsure of the future of the Moderate Party past this election. He’s waiting to see how it performs.
Stefanik also said she believes she has the moderate vote. She said the Democratic party as a whole has gone far left, and moderates feel left behind.
She predicted another win with large margins in this election, saying in the past, she’s won over independent voters and even a portion of registered Democrats.
Stefanik said rural America is Republican America. She said in the North Country, the Second Amendment and state’s potential overtime rules change for farm workers are big issues and that while “radical leftism” might play in cities, it does not in NY-21.
Castelli said he’s scared of a GOP majority in Congress and the pledges its leaders, including Stefanik, are making if they gain power back. He said this would bring “grievance politics, revenge politics and deadlock.”
Castelli accused Stefanik of not being part of solutions. He points out that in eight years in the House, she has successfully sponsored two bills — for a commemorative coin and the renaming of a post office.
Asked about this, Stefanik said Castelli has an “elementary” and “false” view of her record and how legislation works. She said she passes things in big bills.
For example, in the annual National Defense Authorization Act, she passes bills in part of that package — authorization programs for Fort Drum, support for military families, tax provisions for military spouses moving to new states and an artificial intelligence commission.
Also, in her first appropriations bill, she said she passed the “largest fix to Obamacare” as a policy rider.
THE PAYOFF
Stefanik said she is not a “back-bencher” in Congress; she gets results — funding or bringing northern border priorities to the federal level.
Stefanik was asked if she plans to do more in-person constituent work. Castelli has said she does not do enough and has said he would do more.
“Castelli is new here,” Stefanik said.
She said he’s still learning about NY-21 while she’s held “2,000 constituent events” since getting elected in 2014.
“I will not be out-worked,” Stefanik said.
Castelli said Elise “fails to show up” in the district and pledged to hold regular town halls if elected.
Stefanik said she’s “running on a record of results” — listing $3 million for North Country seniors in Social Security and Medicare, $5 million for North Country veterans and their families, $100 million for local hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic and money for school districts she’s played a part in securing.
She said she’s been the “loudest and strongest voice” for reopening the northern border during the pandemic.
Both were asked questions about if they win. Stefanik was asked if she would plan to run again in two years, since in her first election she pledged to only serve five terms. Two years ago, she said, she never knew she’d be in GOP leadership. She became the House Republican’s number-three leader after the party ousted Liz Cheney from the position after the 2020 election was certified. So she said she cannot predict the future from here.
Castelli was asked how he would work with Democrats he’s criticized, like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, if he’s elected.
Castelli said he hopes Pelosi won’t be the Speaker of the House if he’s elected because he will vote against appointing her to that position. But, as a fellow member of Congress, he said he believes they could work together collegially.
THE DEBATE DEBATE
Castelli has agreed to four debates at television stations around the region. Stefanik has not responded to these debate requests. Castelli said not having debates is a “disservice to voters” who deserve to hear from elected leaders and people seeking that seat.
Last Saturday, Stefanik said she wanted to debate, but she alleged that a conspiracy between the Castelli campaign and North Country media makes it unlikely she will.
“I am hopeful there’s going to be a debate,” Stefanik said. “As long as it’s fair and that my opponent doesn’t demand to hand pick the terms of the debate — the times, the subject matter, the moderators.”
She said she’s debated a lot in past election cycles. Meanwhile, she pointed out that Castelli got through the primary election without debating Democrat candidate Matt Putorti.
“Local media colluded with my opponent’s campaign to not host a primary debate,” Stefanik alleged without evidence. “Shame on the media for allowing that to happen.”
She accused NY-21 television stations of working with Castelli to set the dates and times of debates and said one is scheduled for when she’s in Herkimer County for a dinner and lunch.
