WILMINGTON — Camp Meeting will be held July 9-16 at Adirondack Camp of the Rock, Wilmington Holiness Camp, located at 704 Hardy Road, Wilmington.
Services will be held Sunday, July 9 at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Services Monday through Saturday will be at 7 p.m..
Service on Sunday, July 16, will be at 11 a.m.
This year’s speaker will be Rev. Bob Howard, who is the Lead Pastor at Valley Chapel Church of the Nazarene, Uxbridge, Mass.
Pastor Rebecca Lum will be coordinating the worship music and special music. She is a gifted pianist and musician. At 6:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday, there will be a time of singing the old favorites and sharing praises.
Bible Study will be held in the dining room Monday through Saturday at 10 a.m.
It will be led by Rev. Howard., and the study will be on the first few chapters of Daniel.
Youth Camp will be held July 10-15.
Teens who have finished 6th grade through high school graduation are invited to be a part of the camp. Rev. Jay Trainer will be the speaker. Joyce Terry is teen director.
Cost is $50. Applications can be found online at www.wihcm.org. Call Joyce Terry at 518-637-7899 for more information.
Jacqueline Ramsey and Caitlin Tulloch will be leading Children’s Services at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
