PLATTSBURGH — State Police investigated a report of a suspicious package at Clinton Community College Friday, but found no such package.
Police said they received a report of a suspicious package at the college and troopers and Clinton County Sheriff's deputies cleared the building. They did not find any packages.
The investigation, police said, has deemed the call was not credible and was part of similar calls being reported around New York state and the U.S.
