CADYVILLE — After a two-year pause, the Cadyville Volunteer Fire Department is bringing back their Field Day and Parade in June.
The family-friendly event had become an annual tradition for residents to attend each year, Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman said.
“It really is a community-centered event that people of the Town of Plattsburgh can participate in, and people from all over the region can enjoy as well,” Cashman said.
“Personally, this is my favorite town tradition. It’s the type of tradition that people like to plan their family reunions around, because they get to participate by watching along the parade route and then attending the festivities at the field day afterward.”
LAST HELD IN 2019
In a Facebook post, the Cadyville Volunteer Fire Department shared the good news and announced that many popular attractions, as well as some new ones, would be returning.
“Once again we will have the Firefighter Water Ball, a carnival with rides and games, food, our famous clam chowder and clams. Entertainment by The Bootleg Band, and new this year, a craft show. More information will follow as time gets near. Mark your calendar, come out and enjoy,” the Facebook post read.
Due to the health and safety of the public, the event hasn’t been held since June 2019.
“I know it was a tough decision for the organizers, but canceling was the right thing to do for the past two years,” Cashman said.
CANCELED DURING ESCAPE
The Field Day also had to be canceled in 2015 during the manhunt for two murderers who had escaped from nearby Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora.
That would have been the event's 50th anniversary.
“Between the pandemic and the prison break in 2015, those have been the only two events, in a sense, that have stopped it. But both of those were in the spirit of health and safety, and you certainly can't argue with that,” Cashman said.
Cashman said the return of the event was wonderful news to hear.
“Only 150 days and counting. I can’t wait. I’m looking forward to the festivities.”
