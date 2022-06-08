CADYVILLE — After two long years, Cadyville Fire Department’s Annual Field Day is returning with a twist this weekend.
Instead of the usual one-day event, this year’s 54th Annual celebration will now run on both Saturday, June 11, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday, June 12, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
One of the event’s organizers, and member of the Cadyville Fire Department, Rick Gonyea, said this year’s Field Day will be “bigger and better,” than ever before.
“The community needs us after what we’ve been through the past two years,” he said.
FAMILIAR FAVORITES
Some familiar, favorite activities like the Firefighter Water Ball, a carnival with rides and games, and of course, the popular parade, which will begin at noon Sunday, will be returning.
The event’s “famous clams and clam chowder” will also make an appearance, as well as many food trucks that are new this year.
In the two years since the last Field Day, many new activities have been added to the event, such as the first Inaugural Craft and Vendor Fair, which will be there both Saturday and Sunday, Gonyea said.
“We’ve got, I want to say, 53 craft booths,” he said.
“We just rented spaces to people for so much, and they all jumped on board.”
Also joining the new activities is a car show taking place during Saturday’s events from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., at St. James Church Grounds.
Registration for the car show will take place from 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m., and will be limited to the first 60 cars to register, according to the event’s Facebook page.
The cost to register is $20, and the money raised will benefit the Cadyville Fire Department Scholarship Fund.
FIREWORK SHOW
But the most exciting, and also brand new activity taking place this year, is the firework show, which is set to begin Saturday around 9 p.m., Gonyea said.
“It’s very exciting — the people who have been really helping out. We went to a lot of businesses for donations for the fireworks, and it’s just been unbelievable the way they reached their hands out to help us,” he said.
With an extra day, the organizers are expecting a big turnout.
“We usually get a good turnout, but with the two-day event we’re hoping to boost it up a little bit,” Gonyea said.
“We’re trying something new, something big, and we hope it stays with us for a while.”
