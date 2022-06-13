CADYVILLE — For the first time in three years, the Cadyville Fire Department held their annual Field Day and Parade to honor firefighters across the North Country and bring families together for games, rides, food and a parade.
The field across the street from St. James Church between Routes 3 and 374 was crammed with people soon after the gates opened at 11 a.m. on Sunday. There were games, rides, concessions and live music for the crowd to revel in.
“We were so happy to work with the Youth Ministry to volunteer the land for the event,” The Rev. Scott Seymour, pastor of St. James, said.
“We are very supportive of the community.”
‘GOOD TURN OUT’
Prior to enjoying the games and rides, families lined Goddeau Road, Route 3 and Church Road in beach chairs or bed trucks to watch the parade. Freshly-washed fire engines from departments across the North Country participated in the parade, including Cadyville, District No. 3, Plattsburgh, Peru and other EMS services.
“This year’s parade had such a good turn out. It’s nice to see the community come out and enjoy this beautiful weather,” Greg Burnell, District No. 3 Fire Chief, said.
Several local businesses and community organizations also marched in the parade.
ARTISAN MARKET
A first-time market where local vendors and artisans could sell their merchandise to members of the community was organized for this year’s celebration. The vendors at each stall sold something unique from one another; handmade jewelry, fragrance melts, shirts, baked goods and fresh honey were among the goods.
“This event is great, and offers great outreach for the fire departments and local vendors,” Branon Poupore, of the Border Bee Company, said.
Another new addition to the 2022 event was a fireworks show on Saturday night.
CARNIVAL RIDES
The field day portion of this annual event included a bounce house and inflatable obstacle course, as well as a few carnival rides for the kids including a tiny-train ride, spinning strawberries, a swing ride and the iconic tall slide.
There were also games such as balloon darts, water gun race and basketball hoops. Everything was available for the price of a few tickets.
“The parade hasn’t even started and there have been more people than I can count,” Chad Baker, ticket-booth clerk, said.
“They like to buy their tickets now, before the parade, to beat the rush after.”
500 POUNDS OF FRIES
Along with the carnival-like games and rides, concessions were made available offering familiar summer festival food. Corn dogs, funnel cake, popcorn and other iconic carnival snacks were available.
The Dogfather, a Peru-based food vendor catered the event grilling hot dogs, sausages and burgers for the crowd.
“We started out as a hotdog cart, like you’d see in the city, but now we have this cart and that truck over there, we can grill up anything you want. For reference, we used 500 pounds of fries yesterday,” Tyler Matias, The Dogfather chef, said.
Live music featuring Bootleg, a five-piece group that has performed at the annual event for about a decade, livened up the venue. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the band would play at other community-driven events, but the pandemic forced the band to temporarily halt performances.
“We have done shows all over, but we like to do these types of events, especially pro bono, because these events give people a chance to get out of the house,” Brock Gurbal, vocalist and guitarist of Bootleg, said.
WATERBALL TRADITION
A staple of this annual event is the game of Waterball. Two teams of three firefighters compete to move a ball to the opposing team’s side. The catch is that the teams use high-powered fire hoses.
The ball hangs in the middle of an elevated wire and once the horn blares, the water sprays. What doesn’t hit the ball rises into a mist that blows over the crowd.
The Cadyville Field Day has been a staple to honor local firefighters for 54 years now. Generations have been attending for decades and hope to continue the tradition.
“This event means a lot to the community and people come from all over the North Country to see the parade,” Derek Miner, who has been coming to the event since he was a child, said.
