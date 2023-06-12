CADYVILLE — Friends and Families came together to enjoy rides, games, food, music, a craft fair, fireworks, car show, parade and more at the 55th annual Cadyville Fire Department Fireman’s Field Day on Saturday and Sunday.
“This is the 55th year,” Rick Gonyea, Cadyville fire department member and an organizer of Cadyville field day, said.
“We do it every year and this is the second year we’ve made this a two-day event.”
TWO DAYS OF FUN
The event, at the St. James Church grounds off Route 3 behind the fire station, featured a car show, carnival rides and games, food, a live performance by Neil Gillespie and fireworks at dusk.
On Sunday, there was a craft fair along with the carnival rides and games, more food, a parade, and a performance by Bootleg.
Approximately 4,500 people attended the event over the two days.
“I think we had about 3,000 people show up last night,” Gonyea said.
“I think with the parade today we’ll reach a total of upwards of 4,500.”
‘PEOPLE FROM ALL OVER’
Families lined the parade route in beach chairs, blankets and pillows in trunks or in the beds of trucks to spectate the event.
“People from all over come here, and other fire departments in the county are included in the parade,” Gonyea said.
The parade is organized by Dave Gordon, the second generation parade chairman, and a member of the Cadyville Fire Department since 2006.
“My late father held this position for probably 20-plus years,” Gordon said.
“It feels nostalgic at times.”
VENDORS, PARTICIPANTS
More than 60 participants were in the parade.
“My favorite part is the engagement and collaboration,” Gordon said.
Food was available for purchase from food trucks including Tammy’s Lunchbox, Buns on the Run, Twisted Sisters and The Dogfather.
Craft vendors were in stalls on site selling handcrafted goods such as woodwork, blankets, oven mitts, jewelry, wreaths and more.
‘THE COMMUNITY IS AWESOME’
The funds raised during this event go towards the Cadyville Fire Department’s operation.
“Thank you to the community for your continued support to the Cadyville Fire Department,” Gonyea said.
“This event is our fundraiser, if we need new equipment, this is how we get it.”
The 55th annual event was seen as a success by its organizers, who look forward to the next event.
“We always luck out with the weather no matter if it’s raining the day before, it seems to brighten up,” Gordon said.
“The turnout is great. This has been a tradition for over 50 years and we’re going to keep going strong, because the community is awesome and never disappoints.”
