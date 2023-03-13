KEESEVILLE — In late 2022, AdkAction invited libraries across the Adirondacks to apply to AdkAction Library Buzz Program.
It offers free Pollinator Resource Kits to local libraries to help them empower both area residents and visitors to become informed pollinator advocates and take action to protect these vital species.
In response to strong applications and enthusiasm for the project, AdkAction is thrilled to offer these free resource kits to all libraries that applied for the program, 20 Adirondack libraries in total.
All participating libraries will receive a Pollinator Resource Kit containing a variety of educational resources for children and adults, including pollinator-focused books, posters, native wildflower seed packets, activities, fact sheets, quizzes, word searches and puzzles, pollinator guides, links to additional online resources, and other materials.
These materials will be distributed to participating libraries before Pollinator Week, an annual celebration in support of pollinator health and a time to raise awareness for pollinators and spread the word about what we can do to protect them.
Pollinator Week 2023 will take place from June 19-25, and AdkAction will offer assistance to libraries in planning Pollinator Week events using the materials in their resource kits.
This program was made possible by support from the Glenn and Carol Pearsall Adirondack Foundation.
Native Pollinator Plant Sale
AdkAction’s Adirondack Pollinator Project will also be offering its 6th Annual Pollinator-Friendly Native Plant Sale.
Whether you plant a few plants or many, you can help rebuild the monarch butterfly population, attract hummingbirds, and strengthen native bee and moth populations.
This year, the Pollinator Project has chosen 14 varieties of native flowering plants to benefit Adirondack pollinators. Thanks to the generosity and vision of the Uihlein Foundation, the Pollinator Project is able to grow the plants at the Uihlein Farm Greenhouse in Lake Placid, and people will be able to pick them up directly from the greenhouse on June 3.
During the plant sale, area groups will be invited to help transform the sale into a pollinator extravaganza.
All plants will be ready to plant directly in your garden and to thrive during their first season. Each plant has been carefully sourced or grown from seed to ensure that they have never come in contact with neonicotinoids (a class of insecticides that are harmful to pollinators).
All sale proceeds support pollinator habitat conservation by the Adirondack Pollinator Project, a project of AdkAction in partnership with The Wild Center and Paul Smith’s College.
For more information, and to order plants, visit www.adkaction.org/plantsale.
