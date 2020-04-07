PLATTSBURGH — Karla Strauss cranks out protective gear against COVID-19 almost hand-free with her embroidery machine.
She made the initial face masks on her serger for the University of Vermont Health Network-Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh.
HOOP DREAM
“It took me approximately two days to get the first 40 done,” Strauss, a founding member of the Champlain Valley Quilters' Guild of New York, said.
“Maybe even like a good six-hour shot each day.”
Now, she makes masks in a hoop with her embroidery machine.
“Those now are taking me seven minutes a piece for a mask,” Strauss said.
“They're so easy. The machine does all the work. Then, I just have to take it off the hoop, pull the stabilizer away, turn them inside out, and they're done.
“They have filter pockets. They're great. I can get a lot more done quicker. Cover a lot more territory.”
Strauss points out there are very, very easy patterns, quilters and sewers can crank out in no time at all.
“I kind of started my own little assembly line,” she said.
"Doing each step altogether that way it goes pretty quick. You keep whatever step you're doing, you keep it fresh in mind so that you don't make any mistakes.
Nothing worse than having to rip them apart. I haven't had to knock on wood, not yet. I did throw the first one away. The first one is always a prototype.”
Strauss makes them as as part of the Guild's Face Mask Challenge.
“But, I have a long-arm machine,” she said.
“I don't need to win, but I want to be in it with everybody else because I believe like just every other guild member helping everybody.”
Strauss turned in her masks at Hulbert Brothers, a drop-off point for the Foundation of CVPH.
EXPERT INPUT
Strauss did a lot of research on the internet to find a mask with specs in line with medical industry requirements.
“People would say, 'We work for the hospital or I work with a doctor,'” she said.
“And they said, this is what they need.”
Strauss located a pattern promoted by Pins & Needles, a Cleveland-based family-owned sewing store in Ohio.
“The Cleveland Clinic approached this store on making the masks,” she said.
“They worked with them until they got the pattern right. She (Jan Brostek) did 25 masks before she got the pattern right.
These are actually a little bit more contoured to the face. They have a piece of metal at the bridge of nose to tighten down the mask. They also do have a pocket for an additional liner for the doctors, nurses, whoever to put an additional lining layer.”
Strauss constructed her first masks on a serger, which did 90 percent of the work.
“A serger is going to give a commercial finish to the edges, so that no matter how many times they wash these they shouldn't pull apart or ravel,” she said.
“It's going to sew it and finish the seam. It trims edge of the fabric before it finishes the seam. It's like a commercial finish on the seams.”
Her masks' fronts are made from quilter's cotton and the backs are cotton flannel.
“So, it's soft against the face,” she said.
“They have elastic on the sides. You can put ties in if you want, but it was just quicker for me to use the elastic and get them done faster than making the ties.”
Healthcare professionals wear their hospital masks beneath the cloth masks to save them or they insert Hepa filters inside the pocket.
“You can use Hepa filters from vac bags,” Strauss said.
"You can use a paper towel. You can put another layer of flannel inside. It's anything just to add more layers because the more layers you have, the higher the barrier for the particles to get through but you don't want to be so closed off that you can't breathe.”
FILIAL CONCERN
Strauss busted into her fabric stash to make the masks.
“I have a very large stash,” she said.
“Very large. It started with my son Aric. He wanted them, and he was really adamant about me and my husband (Leonard) wearing them. He was all worried about us.”
Aric, a sales consultant, was still employed before things shut down at a local automobile dealership.
“He was very intensely motivated to make people be safe,” she said.
“I'm a Type 1 diabetic. I've been a diabetic since the age of 12. I've had open-heart surgery when I was 47. My husband had some issues with lower kidney function after his appendix ruptured maybe 10 years ago and ended up in surgery. So, he ended up in surgery, so he has kidney damage."
Aric was very concerned about his parents: “Like Mom, Dad, I'm telling you, You guys can't be going out there. I'm not even coming over, so I'm not around you guys. You need to be wearing masks. I can't believe these people. I can't believe the governor hasn't told everybody to wear a mask.”
“Because he said, 'Even if it doesn't stop it, it helps somewhat,'” she said.
“Our chances would be less having more safety employed. It's certainly not going to hurt to try it.
I said,' Okay don't worry, I'm not going anywhere without my mask.' I could calm him down a little. He said, "I'm not going anywhere unless I have mask and gloves. I just don't want to bring it home and give it to anybody else.' He lives in his own house.”
CLOSE TO HOME
Strauss has a younger brother, who tested positive for COVID-19 and is hospitalized at CVPH in Plattsburgh.
“He's a retired corrections officer,” she said.
“He thought he was just getting his spring cold, and it kicked him in the pants real fast. It got bad, and he called his doctor to be tested. Tuesday of last week he was tested, and by Friday he was in the hospital. He was admitted. He tested positive.”
It's scary. People are taking a lot of this for granted and not wearing the masks, not wearing the gloves. We shouldn't be taken it for granted."
Strauss's sister-in-law is in quarantine at home.
“The Health Department is contacting her daily to check on her to make sure she's not contracting it,” she said.
“Last I knew, there was no advancement there. But, I don't know. This is really scary.”
LOCAL IS GLOBAL
Pins & Needles issued a Million Mask Challenge, a Global Sew-a-Thon aimed to support healthcare workers and those in need.
Strauss's masks are part of this effort to help those who are caring for local patients like her brother.
“It's just me joining in saying I'm going to take every precaution I can and hopefully I can help other people to take every precaution they can,” she said.
“It's stay home. But if you have to go out, make sure you're properly covered.
“We go out in the winter, and we don't go out without a coat, hat and gloves.
“We shouldn't go out now with our masks, without our gloves. It's just one of those things. You got to be covered.”
