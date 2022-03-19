PLATTSBURGH — The North Country, along with the rest of the world, first felt the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago, and in the time since March 2020, many local small businesses were forced to close, while others saw it as an opportunity to open.
Busters Sports Bar and Grill in the City of Plattsburgh was one of those businesses that leaped into the unknown and opened up in September 2020.
Mike Bateman, who owns Busters Sports Bar and Grill with his wife Ashley Bateman, said opening when they did actually helped their search for employees.
“There’s a couple restaurants in town — the Ground Round and a few others — that closed down when the pandemic started, and we were able to grab some people through that,” Mike said.
“I would say 90% of the employees that we have now are employees we started with. We’ve had very good luck with them, and they’re the reason why Busters is the way it is today.”
Busters, which mostly serves American-style food, also has a salad bar available to customers, which Mike said caused some issues with the state.
“The state gave us a little bit of an issue with that, and it seemed like almost every week there were new regulations,” he said.
“I think the mask mandate went in and out many different times, so at a certain point you’re like ‘I don’t really know what’s in place right now, because there’s so many different rules and regulations going around.’ As a business, sometimes we were kind of stuck in the middle just trying to find our way out of them.”
While the pandemic did cause chaos at times, it also provided opportunities for Mike and Ashley to grow as business owners.
Working through COVID these past two years, had actually made them more efficient in the ways they’ve operated their business, Mike said.
“There’s many different things that we needed to look at, and I wouldn’t say we were in over our heads, but at that point we were just really buckling down and making sure we were efficient with employees, food costs, those types of things,” he said.
“When you think about the pandemic, one thing you think about is people coming through the door and customers, but the other side of the pandemic is food pricing, which is a huge deal for us obviously as a restaurant. Some products, compared to when we first started, have gone up almost 75%, and most of that is directly related to the pandemic.”
Despite the ongoing global health crisis, Mike said Busters’ business has been good, but he wants to see what it will be like beyond the pandemic.
“It’s been a long two years, for both us as owners and for our employees as well. We’re just really looking forward to getting into some of these nicer months coming up and getting people out on the patio and having people enjoy themselves, because that’s the number one concern with our restaurant,” he said.
“We’re looking forward to getting out of this, and we’re hopeful next year is a bit different when it comes to the pandemic. Our fingers are crossed.”
Old Soul Design Shop also took a big risk by opening in the middle of a global pandemic in October 2020.
Since then, owner Kt Teaney has seen a lot of success over the past two years with the business she came up with “on a whim,” despite COVID negatively affecting the North Country’s local economy.
Old Soul’s first location was on City Hall Place, then moved to 124 Margaret St. when the expanding business quickly outgrew that space.
“I ran out of room. I had 50 artisans in a 650-square-foot space. Now, this location is 4,100 square feet — granted only a small half of it is the artisan market, but it’s bigger than what my store was over there,” Teaney said.
The shop started out selling second-hand goods and home-made creations from local artists and has since broadened its services to include a bar in its new, bigger space, which is split into two sides.
One side is the artisan market, and the other side will be a bar that is set to open in a few weeks that will hopefully feature karaoke and trivia night, among other things, Teaney said.
The artisan market side will also have different classes once a week, which started at the beginning of March. She said they plan to make it a weekly thing moving forward.
“We’re trying as we start up this grassroots and provide a class every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a different subject and a different teacher,” Teaney said.
“It just gives people the opportunity to do something on a day when not a lot is open, or you’re just looking to do something that isn’t a night thing.”
Being a retail location, Old Soul didn’t encounter a lot of the challenges a restaurant had to face over the course of the pandemic.
Now that Teaney will be operating her own bar though, she said her stress level is through the roof in regards to the uncertainty of COVID.
“It wasn’t as scary because retail stayed open, people just wore masks and were fully masked in the shops, then they would leave with their masks on, so they were never unmasked in my space,” she said.
“But being a space that now offers consumable products, it definitely would affect me differently, and I was grateful when the mask mandate was lifted. Going into this, I was really hoping I wasn’t going to have to open my bar with those same restrictions, because it would just take away from the fun and expressive nature that comes along with opening a business to the public.”
Since first opening, Old Soul has taught her a lot about running a business, Teany said.
If she could give her past self advice, she would say to “take it one day at a time.”
“In the world of business, things can change constantly. There’s so many variables involved, and a lot of times, things are completely out of your control,” she said.
“You can bleed yourself dry and give back in every way you possibly can to make something happen, but sometimes the cards aren’t right for it — it’s just understanding that tomorrow is a new day, and maybe it can happen tomorrow.”
