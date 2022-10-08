PLATTSBURGH — Paid parking enforcement in downtown city lots will officially begin Tuesday, leaving some local business owners to wonder what kind of impact it will have on the area in the future.
While there were some mixed feelings about whether or not that impact will be a positive one, Wendy Baker, owner of The Corner Stone Bookshop on Margaret Street, erred on the side of optimism.
TRUST AND HOPE
She said she looks forward to seeing how the parking change plays out in the coming months.
“Hopefully this change brings about what it is that the city and its patrons are looking for and if it doesn’t, then we trust that the city council will revisit it and determine how best to move forward,” Baker said.
“Anytime something changes, it makes everyone nervous, understandably. I think we’re somewhat comforted in the fact that this isn’t the first time the city has had this conversation. There have been a number of studies that have been done and some steps they have done to take over time. This isn’t something that was just decided overnight, it’s a direction that the current city council and the mayor have chosen to put in place and have us move forward on, and we just have to trust that and hope that this brings about the result that everyone is hoping to see.”
DISCUSSED SINCE 2018
Baker is correct that, for a few years now, the city has been discussing the idea of implementing paid parking in the downtown parking lots.
It was only this past year that a plan to finally make it a reality was established by the city.
“This has been an ongoing discussion since 2018,” City Mayor Chris Rosenquest said in a press release.
“Since coming into office, we’ve done a lot to engage the community and Council on introducing a system that makes sense and doesn’t overburden residents and downtown businesses. The City understands this is going to be a learning curve for a lot of folks and we’re prepared to make common sense adjustments when and where needed.”
PARKING PLAN
The official parking fee structure for the meters at the off-street lots includes a $1 hourly fee, $90 semi-annual (six months) permit fee and a $171 annual (12 months) permit fee. When purchased, each permit is also accompanied by a $3.50 gateway fee.
The northern half of the Durkee Street parking lot can also be used free of charge but will also have a two-hour time limit for all vehicles — permits are not eligible there.
The public section of the Clinton County Government Center lot will remain free for the first hour of parking, but a plate number will still have to be entered to use the lot.
ON-STREET PARKING
Additionally, street parking will continue to remain free everywhere in the downtown district, but all on-street and timed-parking areas within the special assessment district (SAD), will have a two-hour time limit, enforced Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the exception of holidays.
“In reviewing the parking system, the inconsistencies with surface parking became immediately problematic,” Rosenquest said in the press release.
“We had 30-minute parking zones on the opposite side of the street from where we had 90-minute parking zones. To correct that, we applied a consistent 2-hour time limit to all of downtown’s on-street parking areas.”
HOPEFULLY WORKS FOR THE BEST
Baker said she has already prepared for the paid parking to go into effect Oct. 11, by purchasing two parking permits for her employees who needed them.
“I’m sure that it will take a little bit of an adjustment period as the parking permit gets implemented,” she said, “but if anything, for our shoppers, if we’ve given employees and residents a permanent place to park, it may open up parking places for some of our patrons that currently aren’t necessarily open, because folks who are working or living are parking there more often than they might with this new permit in place.”
“I think once we get through the next six months, we’ll be a lot more informed about any changes that might need to be made … in order to take best advantage. Hopefully, it’s a shift that we can all hope works for the best.”
BUSINESS CONCERNS
Next door to the Corner Stone Bookshop, there was a consensus among new Koffee Kat owners Durgan Zappala and Julie Merritt, as well as retired Koffee Kat owner Patty Waldron, that the move to bring paid parking to Plattsburgh, especially the recovering downtown area, was just not the right time.
“It’s like, do you want to spend $1 to park your car, (then) come in and get a $2 cup of coffee?” Waldron said.
“For some people that counts, that matters.”
They made the argument that the COVID-19 pandemic has already left many downtown businesses still struggling to get by, and that the addition of paid parking may drive potential customers away.
“Downtown is already empty, why are you going to do this now?” Zappala said.
“Look around at all the local businesses, the Green Room … Our House Bistro, that whole little strip is empty,” Merritt added.
“We would need to be in the hubbub for paid parking to make sense. We’re not in the hubbub yet.”
‘GIVE US ANOTHER YEAR’
If given more time for businesses to get back on their feet, they would support it, Zappala said.
“If it was executed properly, I would (support it), because it generates a lot of money, it has potential to generate a decent amount,” Zappala said.
“It’s just premature for downtown right now,” Waldron added.
“We’re just getting there … don’t do this, give us another year.”
