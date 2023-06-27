PLATTSBURGH — Downtown Plattsburgh businesses are doing their best to weather the heavy construction in their midst, but it isn’t easy.
“I don’t know how the infrastructure construction works, but it seems like they are moving pretty fast with it,” Jake Martineau, owner of Jam Vintage USA, a clothing store on Brinkerhoff Street, said.
“I like to stay optimistic about the progress. It is an inconvenience, but looking at the bigger picture, it is what it is. It needs to get done.”
MARGARET ST. WORK
The city is undergoing a massive, more than $12-million project to totally re-construct Margaret Street, replacing aging utilities and surface infrastructure, as well as redesign portions of Brinkerhoff and Court Streets.
The oldest of the sewer mains under Margaret Street was installed in 1875 and the waterline was installed in 1903.
CONSTRUCTION DISRUPTIONS
With construction throughout downtown, the two-way portions of both Brinkerhoff and Court Street are now temporarily one-way, as well as Margaret Street from Cornelia to Broad Street.
One can see heavy equipment, orange cones and numerous construction workers grinding daily on Margaret Street from Broad Street to Cornelia Street, and Court Street and Brinkerhoff Street from Oak Street to Margaret Street.
The secondary area includes Court Street and Brinkerhoff Street, a one-way pair from Oak Street to Beekman Street.
Work began in February 2023 and the bulk of it is expected to be completed in November.
The second phase of construction is slated for spring of 2024.
CHECKING FOR UPDATES
So far, several water service line tie-ins to the new water main on Margaret Street have been completed as have the water service tie-ins on Brinkerhoff Street, as well as the sewer line installation on Brinkerhoff Street.
Residents can check daily progress on the work at tinyurl.com/2p84es8u.
Installation of the new sewer main on Margaret Street is still underway.
Downtown business owners are keeping a close eye on the work as they try to deal with the affects.
“They are making good progress, thanks to the dedicated road crews working hard out there,” Wendy Baker, owner of the Corner Stone Bookshop on Margaret Street, said.
“Things are certainly impacting the businesses. We lack the usual leisurely atmosphere that downtown has this time of year, so people are missing out on that. The rhythm of downtown is definitely off.”
FOOT TRAFFIC EFFECTS
There is limited street parking on Margaret Street which has led to a decrease in foot traffic for most downtown businesses.
“I personally haven’t noticed a drastic difference in foot traffic,” Martineau said
“But I have definitely noticed a difference.”
Martineau says being on the outskirts a bit, his Jam Vintage store might have an advantage over other Downtown Businesses.
“I have heard comments made by customers that are a bit discouraging, about the parking, the dust and noise,” he said.
Other businesses located near the center of the construction do not have it so easy.
“The construction has affected my business, definitely negatively,” Lorraine Martin, owner of Gem Goddess Emporium on Margaret Street, said.
“Luckily we have a back entrance on Durkee Street, but it is not handicapped accessible. If you enter there you have a flight of stairs to climb.”
‘IT HAS KILLED BUSINESS’
Not only retail stores are being affected, however, as Downtown Plattsburgh is a destination location for dining and drinking.
“It has killed business,” Peter Kritziotis, Aleka’s restaurant owner, said.
“I should correct myself, it has drastically and negatively affected business here.”
With a lack of street parking many have opted for a take-out option as opposed to dining in, or outdoor seating.
“I do have some loyal customers, which I am deeply grateful for,” Kritziotis said.
“But people only have so much patience, you know? With the trucks going back and forth kicking up dust in the air, loud noises, people don’t want to eat like that.”
Kritziotis, along with other downtown businesses, said he had to cut the hours of employees, not by choice but because of the construction’s effect on his business.
Only 20 miles from the Canadian border, downtown is often a destination for visiting Canadians, whose presence appears to be diminished by the construction.
“We usually have a lot of Canadians who come down here to shop or eat, or just walk around, but they’re not because of the construction,” Martin said.
‘WILL BE WORTH THE WAIT’
While many businesses are struggling, they do not struggle alone. Several downtown businesses have collaborated and coordinated special deals to incentivize downtown visitors.
“The businesses that are open and being affected are working together to maximize the down time between construction times,” Baker said.
“I know many of the affected businesses will be doing a sale, if you go somewhere and show a receipt from another affected business they will receive 15 percent off.”
Despite the grievances with the impact construction has had on downtown businesses, owners remain understanding and positive for the completion of the project.
“It’s good what they are doing, absolutely necessary. It will look good and appealing when they finish.” Ty Tedford, Manager at SIP on Margaret Street, said.
“It will be well worth the wait, I think.”
The redesign has also inspired some hope.
“We are hoping the final plan will provide ways for people to enjoy downtown in a sort of pre-COVID way,” Baker said.
While the construction might cast a dim view of the area for now, there is at least one bright light.
Outside Art, a local art organization that works to paint inspiring murals around the city, recently undertook its largest project yet by painting a colorful, fun postcard of Plattsburgh on the huge wall on the side of Aleka’s.
“The new mural on the wall here is a spark of light. If that is what it is all about then I am looking forward to next year,” Kritziotis said.
“One thing I would like to say to the community is ‘thank you.’ Thank you for supporting us, not just me, but all downtown businesses. Please continue to support the downtown businesses,” he added.”
