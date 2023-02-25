CHURUBUSCO — Bernadette Nichols was born, brought up, raised and is still in Churubusco.
The Immaculate Heart of Mary Church was her family church.
“My son has the original farm that I was born and brought up on,” she said.
“My father’s father before him that goes back to the 1800s. In fact, I have some deeds that go back to 1874. I have quite a collection.”
THE WHOLE BIT
The mother of nine, grandmother of seven grandchildren and great-grandmother of five, Nichols was baptized, received first communion, confirmed and married at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Her husband, Gerald, passed away about three years ago.
For her, the church is everything.
“It’s like home,” she said.
“It’s a place I was very, very comfortable with. I still go in the church, and I feel bad but it’s still home. It’s one of those places that you’ll always be attracted to. Always.”
BITTER END
The very last Mass that Father Howard McCasland ever said in that church before it closed, Bernadette helped him.
“He always needed help on the altar,” she said.
“He loved having some help. At that time, of course, he was not good. So that Sunday morning, he wanted me to go up and help him, which I always did if he requested it. But, I knew he was not well and that afternoon he went into the hospital. That was the very last Mass that he said by himself.”
Before he died in December 2010, he had already prepared his parishioners for an uncertain future.
“That the church would possibly be closed, and we would have to combine in the next parish,” she said.
“But we weren’t prepared for having it closed, and that’s it. There was nothing else after that. The doors were closed, and we were left out in the cold. We had no say. Then, (they) tell you that the windows are going to come out. It’s going to be sold. It’s just enough to make you sick. I don’t think we were treated right at all.”
Her daughter-in-law, Jane Campbell Nichols, and her family donated several windows to the church.
PERMANENT PAUSE
In the wake of McCasland’s death, nothing much went on.
“We tried,” she said.
“Once we had the deacon from Chateaugay in the month of May for Our Blessed Lady. We had a little bit of a service. But the very last service in that church was in early September 2017. My husband’s brother, Francis Nichols, passed away and they were able to have his funeral there. But that was the very last thing that was ever in there.”
The Diocese of Ogdensburg had a priest shortage, and the ones it had were spread thin.
“It was closed,” she said.
“There were no more priests or whatever. We couldn’t get anybody to even agree to say one Mass a month. We had money to keep us going. Father had money left. We weren’t asking for charity in that way. Father Ted Cosby is the priest that was at Ellenburg at the time. It did stay with electricity for awhile. But then he left, and I forgot the next one.”
DREAM TEAM
Nichols is all in with Churubusco Heritage Preservation.
“We want it preserved,” she said.
“We want to bring it back the way it was. If you see the inside, it’s very, very good. Bring back the things that they took out, so it can be preserved and used as a so-called museum.”
Nichols would love to see people come and tour the historic building.
“We always have had lots of people during the summer,” she said.
“Father Howard could never wait to get off the altar, or even on the altar, and brag about the church because it was very unique. I would love to see other people see it the way we do. It’s a shame to let something like that go. So that’s what we’re fighting for.”
