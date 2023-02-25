CUMBERLAND HEAD — Master mason and builder Isaac Johnson (1844-1905) registered on Dr. Cornel “Corky” Reinhart’s radar through his memoir, “Slavery Days in Old Kentucky. A True Story of a Father Who Sold His Wife and Four Children. By One of the Children.”
The book was printed in Ogdensburg in 1901.
BRIEF BIO
Johnson was born enslaved to his father (Richard Yeager), a white Kentucky farmer, who sold him, his mother (Jane, stolen from Madagascar in 1840), and his three siblings (Louis, Ambrose and Eddie) into slavery for $1,100.
About his Irish grandfather, Griffin Yeager, and his brothers, Johnson writes that they “were engaged in the villainous vocation of the Slave Trade. Their business was to steal Negroes from Africa or wherever they could.”
During the Civil War, Johnson escaped to the Union Army in 1863, where he worked for Capt. Smith, 8th Michigan Cavalry Regiment, Co. A.
In his memoir, Johnson writes.
“The captain came in and asked: “Isaac, what are you looking so downhearted for?
I said: “Nothing in particular.”
He then said: “Oh yes, Isaac, there is something wrong.”
He answered: “I suppose you saw your master?”
I said: “I did, but he didn’t see me.”
“Well, “ said he, “your Master has been here after you, he went to the colonel and asked for you. The colonel was indignant and told him he hadn’t come here to make himself a bloodhound to hunt runaway Negroes and then said he would give him just fifteen minutes to get outside of his lines, and your Master started without asking any more questions.”
The captain then called me into his tent, gave me a revolver and twenty rounds of cartridges saying: “Take these and protect yourself, that is all we have to protect ourselves and if any man comes to demand your liberty, shoot him as you would a dog, if you don’t, you ought to be a slave.’”
At Smith’s encouragement, Johnson joined the 102nd U.S. Colored Infantry Regiment in Michigan, where he had accompanied the Capt.
After the war, Johnson, who equated Canada with freedom, made his way here to the U.S.-Canada borderlands where he worked as a stone mason and master builder.
His contracts in northern New York and Upper Canada included the historic 1884 Waddington Town Hall, St. James Anglican Church in Morrisburg, Ontario; the Winchester United Church in Winchester, Ontario; and the Immaculate Heart Church of Mary in Churubusco.
RESEARCH REQUEST
In the ‘80s, Reinhart was a professor at St. Lawrence University, and he served on the St. Lawrence Historical Society’s board.
“I went in with no idea why I was called over,” the Cumberland Head resident said of the society.
“They passed this manuscript to me, which was photocopies of this book. They asked, sight unseen, if I would be interested in doing the background research on Isaac Johnson.
“The book itself is an autobiography written by Isaac Johnson. Isaac wrote this autobiography when he had been injured in a fall from a scaffold in a quarry in Ogdensburg. The time he fell, he was a worker.”
Reinhart didn’t even have the slightest inclination not to accept the task and embarked on a two-year journey tracing Johnson’s trail.
CHURUBUSCO CONNECTION
A Churubusco resident wrote him a letter about Johnson’s connection there.
“She heard I was working on Isaac Johnson,” he said.
“I didn’t realize he had anything to do with that church. I didn’t have anything to tell me what any step was in the adventure. Her letter was the new discovery. She had an absolutely incredible piece of historical value.”
Reinhart had seen the builder’s portrait in his memoir, but was surprised by the iconic photograph of Johnson posing with his crew and the Rev. Jeremiah P. Murphy in Churubusco.
“It had been published by the Diocese newspaper, which subsequently I couldn’t get,” he said.
“This is the 1890s, in the heart of American segregation, a Black man in this photograph with 10 white workers behind him with the Catholic pastor a bit off to the side. Isaac is in the dead center of the picture. Isaac and his crew are working on the church, which is about halfway up. The fact of the matter is Isaac had contracted with this church. He was providing the limestone from his own limestone quarry. He’s a very, very significant person in this photograph. Isaac was a Black man in a difficult time in America at the turn of the century.”
When Reinhart finally finished his research project, he was flooded with invitations and gave talks to a number of audiences including the Architectural and Engineering Department of the State of New York.
“They were very interested in who did it and the architecture involved,” he said.
“They knew well enough the segregated time was dominant that period. These guys had a keen understanding and were far more conscious of race and racism. It is built by a Black man that violates all the rules, history, of the late 19th century.”
MONUMENT TWICE OVER
Reinhart is dismayed about the current state of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church.
“He built a very fine church,” he said.
“They contracted this particular mason. It’s so significant he is Black. In 1890, deeply segregated America, he is a prominent owner of a quarry. He’s a contractor. He’s a builder, and he’s very successful in all those activities.”
The Immaculate Heart of Mary Church is a monument to Johnson and Churubusco, in Reinhart’s estimation.
“The church is the last vestige that gave (Churubusco) some reason for pride and existence,” he said.
“It’s just tragic what has happened. That little village could use a community center, a place for kids and people to gather. There could be activities in that church. It can’t cost too much. There must be some way to recognize it as a tourist attraction.
“There are a lot of ways it could exist. It could make enough money to support itself rather be reduced to a pile of stones and be hauled away to the proverbial dump.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.