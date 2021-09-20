PLATTSBURGH -- Clinton County Office for the Aging is announcing a mini-grant opportunity. The Building Social Connections Mini-Grant project is designed to combat social isolation and loneliness in older adults, ages 60+, by providing new ways to build meaningful connections.
Social isolation is a public health concern. Research has shown that the negative health consequences of social isolation include impaired mental performance, a compromised immune system, a heightened risk of chronic disease, and depression.
The health risks of prolonged isolation are equivalent to smoking 15 cigarettes a day. Social isolation and loneliness were issues prior to the pandemic, but were exacerbated by the public health emergency.
These mini-grants, ranging from $250 - $2,500, will be awarded to support new programs and services throughout Clinton County.
Applications are due no later than October 22.
The application link, with additional details and eligibility requirements, is available on the agency's website at: www.clintoncountygov.com/aging.
