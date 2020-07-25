PLATTSBURGH — Whether it is municipal workers catching up on roadwork, businesses remodeling spaces or fresh meat planting roots in the region, construction jobs can be spotted all across the greater Plattsburgh area.
SHORTENED SEASON
The North Country climate makes for a short construction season in upstate New York, typically lasting from late spring to early fall.
The season was cut even shorter this year with Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's initial PAUSE order stalling all nonessential projects back in March due to the coronavirus.
Construction has since picked up again, and seems to be going strong across the region.
FOOD SPOTS, DEALERSHIP
The lakeside McDonald's on Margaret Street in the City of Plattsburgh and the Panera Bread on Route 3 in the Town of Plattsburgh were two projects delayed by the governor's order.
As previously reported by The Press-Republican, McDonald's officials have said that restaurant is about two months behind. It hoped to celebrate its reopening in mid-August.
The new Panera Bread location, to have a drive-thru lane and sit next to Chick-fil-A across from Consumer Square, changed its hoped reopening day from earlier this year to now later this summer.
Mike Kowalksi of J.C. McCashion Construction LLC. said the pandemic had a hand in the project's delay, saying it was not deemed "essential," similar to Huttig Nissan of Plattsburgh's new building on Route 3 in the town.
Robert Parent, owner of Parent's Contracting, said that project had been in the works since fall 2019 when the PAUSE order "shut everything down."
"It wasn't considered essential, because they have their other spot on Route 9 still," he said, adding that the completion date was now February 2021. "As long as we don't run into any issues."
NEW TIRE SHOP
Work is happening at the former car repair shop Midas at 486 Route 3, where a Town Fair Tire is setting up its 100th shop in the Town of Plattsburgh.
The independent tire retailer has its brick and mortars all over the Northeast, including across the lake in Vermont.
Senior Vice President Mike Barbaro said the Plattsburgh location, which will have a showroom and service center, was delayed about two months due to the "stoppage of new construction" caused by the pandemic.
An addition will be added to the building later this month.
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.