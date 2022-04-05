ALBANY — One of the most closely watched proposals in state budget negotiations is aimed at addressing low wages for home health aides as providers cope with a worsening staffing crisis.
Struggling to recruit employees due to wages typically at the upstate minimum wage — $13.20 per hour — providers say they have been unable to match the pay being offered at most fast-food restaurants and warehouses for big-box department stores.
“We find that people like working in home care,” said Bryan O’Malley, director of the Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Association of New York State. “They just can’t afford to.”
17% OF SPOTS UNFILLED
For many people needing the services of an aide, the consequence of not having enough staffers to go around is that they could end up staying in hospitals or nursing homes even when they don’t need that level of care, he noted.
An estimated 17% of home care jobs in New York are now unfilled. Because of turnover, some 26,000 new workers have to be hired each year just to keep up with demand, advocates said.
Under the proposal that is the subject of budget negotiations, by setting the pay for home care workers at 150% of the highest minimum wage — now $15 per hour for fast-food workers in the upstate region — those aides would be getting paid $22.50 per hour.
The legislation, known as Fair Pay for Home Care, was approved in the one-house budget bills passed last month by both the Assembly and Senate.
That was enough to advance the proposal to the final spending negotiations, though Gov. Kathy Hochul had backed a different approach — awarding workers $3,000 bonuses — in her proposed budget.
FAIR PAY BILL
Fair Pay for Home Care is drawing bipartisan support.
Sen. Mike Martucci, R-Orange County, the first GOP senator to co-sponsor the legislation, said he believes it would make a critical difference in helping senior citizens “age in place” as opposed to being redirected to nursing homes, where caring for them would be far more expensive.
“I see this as a way to help control long-term costs because some people end up in nursing homes not because they need that level of care but because they can’t receive any care at home,” Martucci told CNHI. “There’s no one to do it. So they have no choice but to find their way into a nursing center.”
REMAINING OPTIMISTIC
With budget negotiations being carried out in private by representatives for Hochul and legislative leaders, the senator said it is difficult to gauge the chances of the proposal ending up in the final budget.
“Certainly, the bill has a lot of bipartisan support in both the Assembly and the Senate,” Martucci said, “so I remain optimistic that it will be a priority.”
The proposal has broad support from communities in New York’s North Country, said Assemblyman Billy Jones, D-Plattsburgh.
“We want our loved ones and our neighbors to be able to stay in their homes, and to do that you have to pay the people who take care of them a fair wage,” Jones said. “In the long run, this is a much more cost-efficient approach.”
There is no organized opposition to the proposal.
The need for more home care aides is expected to grow at a fast pace, with projections indicating that the population of adults age 85 and older in the U.S. will quadruple by 2040.
ECONOMIC BENEFITS
An analysis by the City University School of Labor and Urban Studies indicated that if the higher pay rate is provided to home health aides the state would realize net economic benefits of more than $1 billion in economic benefits through savings, revenue increases and economic activity.
That report noted that the state Department of Health has designated $1.6 billion from the American Rescue Plan funding to New York for the home and community-based services that it oversees.
The federal funding could cover all of the pay increases for the fiscal year that began last week, and a sizable amount of what the program would need in the following year, according to the report.
O’Malley said he remains “cautiously optimistic” that at least some form of the Fair Pay proposal will be included in a final budget.
