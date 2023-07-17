PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh Lowe’s handed out hundreds of buckets and cleaning supplies Monday to aid those who were impacted by the recent string of floodings locally.
The corporate initiative, dubbed “the Bucket Brigade,” is aimed at helping small communities in a timely manner during emergencies, such as natural disasters like flooding.
SO MANY IMPACTED
This same campaign was carried out in South Burlington, Vt. recently.
“There’s just been so many people that have been impacted in small ways and big ways,” Plattsburgh Lowe’s store manager Cassius Baker said.
“This isn’t just something that we (want to) do on a corporate level, right? Like we live and work in these communities and it’s really important to us. These are our families, our neighbors, our friends — so we’re just trying to help out where we can.”
BUCKETS AND SUPPLIES
Four hundred buckets were made available to the public Monday. Another 80 were set aside to give away in other high-impact areas, Baker said.
Each bucket contained sponges, cleaning sprays, trash bags and masks.
“Some basic things that you would need to try to clean up after a flood, ideally … I mean, there’s not a ton of value in each one of these, but we’re trying to impact as many people as we can,” he said.
“There’s no charge; there’s no catch — we’re not even making people make a purchase for them.”
NEIGHBORS HELPING NEIGHBORS
People could take one bucket or several if they planned to give them away to others in need.
One person was bringing 10 buckets to drop off at the local American Legion to distribute in the community.
Betty Smith from Ellenburg Depot, and Diana Duprey from Mooers were bringing buckets back to neighbors.
“I’m gonna give one to my neighbor that lives down the road from me. She let me borrow her sump pump,” Smith said. “And then I have a farmer next to us. He had some flooding and things like that, so he’s gonna get one too.”
“My neighbor, she got flooding too. and my best friend, she’s got plenty and she’s going through … stage 4 cancer and she needs (a bucket),” Duprey said.
‘LOST EVERYTHING’
The buckets were also much needed for Duprey and Smith, who had originally come to Lowe’s looking to buy sump pumps of their own.
Both of them experienced varying degrees of flooding damage in their basements.
In Duprey’s case, she “lost everything.”
“My hot water tank and everything, it’s all floating now,” she said, adding that her electricity is also currently turned off.
“I just have to haul stuff away now and get rid of it. I have to throw out everything.”
FLOODING CAME ON FAST
Smith also had damage to her belongings.
“I had a lot of boarding downstairs that we had stored. I have to take it, get that up and turn it and dry it … and I had a workbench down there.”
Smith added that she was surprised at how quickly the flooding happened.
“I had checked and I only had, maybe, a little bit covering on the cement and then within a couple hours, it came up to six inches,” she said.
“It was surprising because like even where we are … we don’t have a river next to us; we live in like a hollow, but there was so much water in the ground that the sump pump could not pump it out fast enough.”
Baker said he had heard similar stories from a lot of the people who were taking buckets.
“Some people were like, ‘Hey, I know somebody and I’m gonna take it so I can get it up to their hands.’ and then there was … a gentleman who was going in, he bought some DampRid and some stuff, and he had a pretty severe flooding and we were just happy we could help him (because) he was pretty upset,” he said.
“It’s pretty awesome to work for a company that wants to do something like this just to support the smaller communities.”
LAKE LEVEL CONCERNS
Clinton County Emergency Services Director Eric Day said there were no major road washouts in the county on Sunday, although crews were called out to Keeseville for a report of water over the road.
Officials are concerned about the level of Lake Champlain, however, Day said, as it has risen noticeably in recent days.
“It was about 96-something a few days ago and today in Rouses Point, it was 98.15 inches,” he said.
“It’s gone up more than a foot in a week and that’s a lot.”
Flood level is 100 feet.
The record high level for the lake occurred in 2011 when it reached 103.2, which caused widespread flooding in the region.
