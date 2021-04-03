Brothers in wings: North Country siblings accumulate 100 years in Air Force

PLATTSBURGH — A family milestone sneaked up on Mark Connelly last year.
His brothers — John, Michael and Bill, who all served in the Air Force — accumulated 100 years of service.
The youngest brother, Michael, who still serves as a senior master sergeant, added up all the days of service between the brothers and found that Nov. 22, 2020, marked 100 years.
“I was kind of amazed,” Mark recalled his reaction was when he found out.” A hundred years is a lot.”
ONE AFTER THE OTHER
Bill Connelly was first to enlist in the Air Force in February 1980. After that, it was like a domino effect on the Connelly brothers.
Mark was second to join in the fall later that same year. He had just graduated from community college and heard from Bill, the second oldest brother in the family, about how the Air Force wasn’t so bad.
Mark was a forest ranger around that time also but ended up getting hay fever. He took that as a sign and enlisted.
“What do I got to lose?” he remembered thinking.
Mark signed up for four years originally, but it turned into 30. John joined his other two brothers by enlisting six years later, and finally Michael was the last to join about 12 to 13 years after that, Mark said.
Early years in the Air Force were a bit of a struggle for Mark, he said.
“Airmen didn’t get paid a whole lot back 40 years ago,” he said.
SEEING THE WORLD
But through the Air Force, Mark and his brothers were able to see the world.
For a Christmas gift one year, the Connelly brothers gave their mom a map of the world with spots marked where each brother was deployed in at some point.
There were pins in Japan, Norway, England, Greece, Egypt, Jerusalem, New Jersey, Florida, the Arctic Circle and other spots around the globe.
The Connelly’s were originally from Coopersville.
“That’s Little Town, America, there,” Mark said. “It was kind of eye-opening to go live in different countries.”
A NEW APPRECIATION
Mark said that traveling gave him and his brothers and new view of the world and new appreciation for his country.
“We don’t realize how well we have it in America with our quality of life and the wealth, especially,” he said. “I’ve seen some really destitute people in my life in some of these countries. I don’t take it for granted. America is a great country, but I’m glad I got to travel and see a lot of the world.”
It didn’t take long for Mark to get hooked on military life. He said it instilled discipline in him and shaped who he is today while giving him lifelong friends.
“I enjoyed the opportunity for education and travel. There’s a camaraderie in the military,” Mark said. “We’re from all over the United States with different backgrounds. Some are country boys. Some are from the city. But once you join the military, you kind of get molded in, become a cohesive team. Or else you’re on your way out.”
WORLD OF OPPORUNITY
The brothers are scattered around the county now with Mark in Florida, another in Texas, one in North Carolina and another in central New York near Syracuse.
Mark snowbirds from Florida to Ellenburg at the Blue Haven campsite five months out of the year and stays in touch with the area.
Mark said he and his brothers have a deep appreciation for the military. For him, it gave him a world of opportunity.
“I was able to see the world,” he said. “It gave me a good living.”
