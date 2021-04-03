Brothers in wings: North Country siblings accumulate 100 years in Air Force

North Country brothers Mark, John, Michael and Bill Connelly have accumulated 100 years of service in the United States Air Force. The youngest brother, Michael, who still serves as a senior master sergeant, added up all the days of service between the brothers and found that Nov. 22, 2020, marked 100 years. Bill Connelly was first to enlist in the Air Force in February 1980. After that, it was like a domino effect on the Connelly brothers.