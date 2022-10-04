PLATTSBURGH — Among the passengers of this past Saturday’s North Country Honor Flights were the Blair Brothers of the Saranac/Cadyville area.
All veterans, the brothers held portraits of their four late brothers, who were also in the service, as part of the Honor Flight send-off ceremony.
Also aboard the flights this past weekend was Frank Spendley, a World War II veteran and member of the famous 101st Airborne who jumped into Normandy on D-Day, June 6, 1944, to help liberate France.
For every North Country Honor Flight send-off ceremony, short biographies are read for each of the veterans traveling on the flight. Flight leaders for each of the trips travel to and interview the veterans on their experiences in the service, with the write-ups then organized and read at the send-off events by North Country Honor Flight Direct of Operations Janet Duprey. The write-ups are nostalgic, heartfelt and often with a touch of humor.
Below are the biographies for the veterans who traveled on Flights 42 and 43 this past weekend. North Country Honor Flight takes area veterans on all-expense-paid flights to see the war memorials in Washington, D.C. For more information, visit northcountryhonorflight.org or call director Barrie Finnegan at 518-569-7429.
FLIGHT 42
Charles Boss, Jr. U.S. Army 1967-1969 Vietnam
Right out of high school, Chuck joined the Army with a dream of jumping out of airplanes. Scheduled to be in Korea, he was accepted into jump school.
He volunteered for Vietnam, making many jumps as an Infantry Paratrooper in the 82nd and 173rd Airborne Divisions. Chuck went into combat with full ruck and a weapon longer than his body. His wife Sandy lovingly calls him Rambo with the photos to prove it.
For his valor, Chuck received several medals including a Purple Heart, Bronze Star and Parachutist badge.
Henry Cummings U.S. Army 1962-1984 Vietnam
After basic training at Fort Dix, Hank was assigned to the Joint Military Assistance Command in Saigon. Part of the Department of Defense, the MAC included all branches of service.
Hank did two tours in Korea at 1st Cavalry Headquarters as he went from Personnel Clerk to Personnel Supervisor during a tour in Germany. Completing his military career as a Personnel Supervisor at Fort Dix, Hank remained there in the same position called Human Resources as a civilian.
Hank equally served 20 years as a soldier and 20 years as a federal employee, retiring after 40 years of service to our country.
Gary Dickerson U.S. Army 1963-1966 Vietnam 309th U.S Army Reserves 1974-1992
Gary was in basic training at Fort Dix when President Kennedy was shot. At Fort Leonard Wood, Gary completed Heavy Equipment Training, and 10 soldiers were given special orders to Thailand.
Thailand was a hardship tour at 100 degrees and heavy rains. They worked 12-hour days, 7 days a week with 3 days off at the end of the month. Gary ran earth moving equipment all day building roads.
Flying from Bangkok to Saigon, they landed on the runway as it was being blown up. They were the last plane to take off heading back to the States. Landing in San Francisco, Gary understood the instruction to put on civilian clothes as the soldiers would not be welcomed back.
Kenneth Foster U.S. Air Force 1952-1956 Korean
In Korea, Ken was assigned to the Squad 75th Bomb Wing, Pusan East K-9 Air Force Base. The 543rd Ammo Supply Squad Depot mission controlled large bomb dumps at a railroad head. Ammo was then shipped to other bases heavily controlled by Air Police.
At Pusan, Ken drove tractor trailer. Operators had problems with reprocessed jet fuel tanks and moving heavy equipment as they delivered to the docks in Pusan. Equipment was then shipped out to various points. A lot of GIs went through the Squadron. Too often, snipers fired from the mountains to the Base.
Guy Grimard U.S. Navy 1958-1961 Vietnam
Completing electrical school at Great Lakes Training Center, Guy went on board the USS Fulton AS-11; 186th Nuclear Support Ship. Sailors cut off two guns to put a liquid oxygen plant to give oxygen to nuclear submarines.
Nautilus, the world’s 1st nuclear powered submarine, came in after going into an ice cap. Two guys were on one side of the ship with 68 tons of fluid for refueling the submarine. Forgetting to put the generator on the other side, the boat almost tipped everybody over the side. Guy served all 4 years on the USS Fulton.
Robert Helms U.S. Army 1964-1967 Vietnam
Bob completed Advanced Infantry Training at Fort Dix and went to Fort Benning for jungle training. For 8 months, 29 days, Bob was in Vietnam near the Cambodian border.
Thirty Viet Cong in major bushes attacked Bob’s group of soldiers and, in Bob’s words, ‘tore them up’. As they called in support, Bob was shot through the stock of the rifle, took muscle off through his shoulder, and shots put shrapnel in his legs. The Viet Cong began searching bodies as Bob and two buddies laid down together. One was deceased; as one raised up, he was shot. An enemy flipped Bob over and he played dead, saving his life. The following morning an observation helicopter found Bob, zeroed in as a gun ship picked him up for transfer to a hospital.
For his courage Bob received many medals, including a Purple Heart.
Chuck Moynam U.S. Air Force 1964-1969 Vietnam
Chuck received basic training at San Antonia as a Morse Code Intercept Radio Operator.
The teams worked in shifts including practicing on alert as telecommunications were received at all times. A couple of times Russian Migs were chasing U.S. planes as analysts copied – at the moment – Morse Codes. Chuck said it was exciting but put everyone on edge.
Chuck served at Air Bases in Mississippi, Texas, Turkey, and England. He enjoyed his two years in England and went to Sherwood Forest. Sightseeing in Turkey, he learned the language so taxicab drivers couldn’t double charge him.
Arnold Provost U.S. Army 1964-1966 Vietnam 309th U.S. Army Reserves 1977-1996
Arnie was stationed at Red Stone Arsenal in Alabama twice and trained at Blue Grass Army Depot, Kentucky. Sent to Germany for 16 months, Arnie worked at the ammo dump and served as a radio teletype operator.
Summer training in Italy was a beautiful time before returning to Fort Dix driving a forklift and working at the ammo dump.
Going overseas, Arnie spent 8 terrible days on ship. Returning from Europe, his designation as a Personnel operator gave him a flight from Frankfurt to Heathrow ending at LaGuardia. Arnie enjoyed the plane ride over a ship any time.
Ronald Sickles U.S. Navy 1960-1961 U.S. Air Force 1962-1966 Vietnam
After basic training at Great Lakes, Ron was assigned to chipping paint on the outside of the ship so he decided to transfer. Joining the Air Force, he attended Jet Mechanic School as the B-47 was decommissioned. Ron went to Heavy Equipment School and built sidewalks, parking lots, roads, rebuilding whatever was damaged.
On a bus in Dallas heading back to Lackland, they learned President Kennedy had been killed.
Two days after arriving in Alaska an earthquake hit, so lots of clean-up in cold weather. Final assignment Plattsburgh Air Force Base, where Ron decided not to re-enlist.
Francis Spendley U.S. Army 1942-1945 World War II
Frank’s amazing military career began with the 101st Airborne Division. A Wisconsin Division with an eagle mascot became the Screaming Eagles.
A newspaper reporter at 101st Headquarters, Frank knew everything was top secret. Speaking only among themselves, reporters were aware every month came closer to an invasion. Seven months later they were in England.
The evening before D-Day, General Eisenhower addressed the troops, telling them to wear their Screaming Eagles Patch with pride. Frank said it was an honor to meet the General.
On D-Day morning, their venture started well ahead of the Marines invasion. Their mission was to keep the Germans from bringing reinforcements and vehicles on the beach.
As the troops moved through dense woods, they used the Cricket system. Frank explained: They pushed the cricket twice and if they got one click back it was friend; no click it was foe.
In December 1944, the German Army launched a surprise attack known as the Battle of the Bulge. In Bastogne, U.S. soldiers were ordered to leave all things behind including winter jackets. Frank couldn’t stand wet feet, so he kept dry socks in his helmet to replace cold, wet socks.
A German ultimatum told the troops to surrender. General McAuliffe responded with one word “NUTS”.
General Patton saluted the soldiers, said a few words, and pinned a medal on Frank.
Suffering the death of his brother off the Pacific Coast, Frank was home for Thanksgiving. In January 1946, Frank began hitchhiking across the country to visit the homes of soldiers who were killed during their time together. Frank said it was what he needed for himself to heal.
Thomas Sweeney U.S. Marine Corp 1959-1963 1964-1967 Vietnam
Tom was an 0331 Machine Gunner, Military Policeman.
Tom was wounded in DaNang on Hill 22, taken to a hospital in Okinawa, then Clark Air Force Base Hospital and to Japan where he re-connected with a wounded friend Sgt. O’Malley.
Visiting Sgt O’Malley, fluid started to run out of Tom’s stomach. After surgery he was in isolation, the only guy there. Looking out the window, Tom saw flames shooting up and realized the hospital was on fire. A Corpsman arrived, taking him on a stretcher to the parking lot. The old wooden hospital was blown up, burned to death like a barbeque.
Tom arrived back in Plattsburgh on February 17th which was to be his and Dorie’s wedding day. They postponed the wedding a week and will celebrate 56 years of marriage in February.
Melvin Terry U.S. Navy 1960-1964 Vietnam
Better known as Buck, he completed basic training at Great Lakes looking through holes to the outside. At Norfolk, the hobby shop was a good job as Buck knew machinery and kept supplies for all companies.
Aboard the USS Fred T. Berry (DD-858), Buck, a Boiler Technician, maintained the critical ship filter tests, did plumbing and welding. When an aluminum helicopter deck cracked, Buck welded it up. All sailors with Type O blood were told to be ready to donate when John Glenn was scheduled to come down.
They harbored in 14 nations, traveled half around the world, 41,800 miles, using over two million gallons of fuel. Buck said it was an excellent four years.
Bruce Wallett U.S. Army 1959-1961 Cold War
After basic training at Fort Dix, Bruce went to Fort Sill, Oklahoma for Artillery Rocket Battery, 3rd Infantry Division training.
Sent to Germany, Bruce shook hands with Audie Murphy as he came to the outfit to film taking rockets from the truck to the launcher.
And Bruce saw Elvis Presley — twice — while driving a jeep. Once in the field during a training group and again playing volleyball.
Bruce said the German barracks were well-insulated and warm compared to the old wooden barracks in the States. He added the German food and beer were good and people were nice to the soldiers.
Bruce couldn’t re-up as he was needed to take care of the farm back home.
Robert Wallett U.S. Navy 1965-1969 Vietnam
Bob completed Radar Ace School at the Great Lakes Training Center.
He was assigned to the USS Francis Marion (APA-249), an amphibious assault ship. Bob served his entire tour on the USS Francis Marion, the primary recovery ship for Apollo 8. There had been some concerns as contact was lost when Apollo circled the moon, but there were no issues on the landing.
Christmas, 1968, the ship’s Captain, affectionally called the ‘Old Man’, took the sailors to Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, for two weeks of vacation. Safe to say a good time for all.
Henry Wilson U.S. Navy 1955-1959 Korean
After basic training at Bainbridge, Maryland, Hank went to Boiler Tender School in Philadelphia. Hank was assigned to the USS Tarawa as they traveled up and down the east coast from the North Atlantic to the South Atlantic. The ship crossed both the equator and the North Pole.
To protect the USS Tarawa, they were escorted by anti-submarine warships to find, track, damage and destroy enemy submarines. There were numerous quite serious encounters with Russian submarines.
Riots on the streets of Venezuela forced Vice President Richard Nixon to shelter at the U.S. Embassy. Mobilizing the USS Tarawa, eight destroyers and two amphibious assault ships created high alert. The Vice-President was airlifted the next morning.
FLIGHT 43
John Berkman U.S. Army 1967-1969 Vietnam U.S. Marine Corp 1973-1980 U.S. Army Reserves 1982-1992
After basic training, John took advanced training at Fort Gordon, Georgia.
Joining the 2nd Civil Affairs, John learned Vietnamese customs and language. In Vietnam, following intense destruction, the Civil Affairs Team rebuilt schools, hospitals, homes, supplied medical care and food to refugees.
Assigned to the 3rd Brigade. 9th Infantry Division, John went throughout the Mekong Delta. During the 1968 Tet Offensive, John held his position all night as the infantry sustained numerous casualties and deaths.
John received several medals and commendations for his courage and bravery over his many years of military service to our country.
Chester Blair U.S. Army 1962-1965 Vietnam
Assigned to the 7th Cavalry in Korea, Chet said the Korean Armored Unit slowed down so people behind them could prepare for North Korea or China invasions.
With fierce winds coming out of the Himalayas, walking the fence line on Guard Duty, they could only patrol for one hour. It was so cold they only shot live ammo 8 minutes at a time.
In Alaska, the unit built roads and Chet said watching the U-2 spy planes take off was quite an experience.
Returning from Korea, they were two weeks on a ship. From Japan they went to Hawaii where they put a hole in the ship and were forced to spend an entire day before heading to California.
Frederick Blair U.S. Army 1962-1965 Vietnam
After basic and advanced training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, Fred was certified as a Radio Operator who knew Morse Code, a Mechanic and Generator Repairman.
As direct support to keep everything running smoothly, Fred worked 8-hours, 5 days a week and had weekends off. As the driver for the Commander, Fred had his own jeep. This schedule allowed Fred to visit Garmisch, Germany; Innsbruck, Austria; and parts of France.
A German alert was issued, and everyone ordered back to the barracks when word came that President Kennedy had been assassinated.
Larry Blair U.S. Army 1964-1966 Vietnam
Larry completed training as a Military Policeman at Fort Gordon, Georgia. Stationed in Germany, Larry said he hated arresting lots of U.S. soldiers who were put in jail until they sobered up; many went to trial. While there were a few robberies, one soldier was sentenced to two years in jail. The Military Policemen had their own barracks with 10 MPs to a building.
Larry went to Hitler’s Hideaway, known as the Eagle’s Nest. The underground town has 4 miles of tunnels and Hitler had lavish living quarters. It was an interesting site.
Larry liked Germany and said it was a good time; likely made even better that their German buddies would buy their beer.
Richard Blair U.S. Army 1964-1966 Vietnam
Richard trained at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, as a Medic Specialist with the 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry.
Stationed in Germany, Richard was on a weekend pass going to Hitler’s Hideaway. At the gate, Dick heard a tap on the window, saw an MP in uniform with a weapon as brother Larry waved at him. They didn’t see each other again during their 2 years in Germany.
Richard enjoyed weekend passes. Returning to Germany from Austria, his pass didn’t say he could leave Germany, so they weren’t going to let him back in. Not daunted by that experience, he went on to visit Holland, Switzerland, Sweden, France and happened to be in England the weekend the Playboy Bunny Club opened.
Ronald Breyette U.S. Navy Seabees 1967-1970 Vietnam
After basic training at Gulf Port, Mississippi, and combat training at Camp Lejune, Ron was assigned to MCB 133rd Battalion, Charlie Company, as a Seabees Steel Worker.
Ron did two 9-month tours in Vietnam. The first Tet Offensive took place north of Quang Tri Province. On Ron’s second tour, the Battalion attached to the Marines at Mekong Delta. They could see Cambodia and a mile and half across were rice patties.
Home on leave in between his two tours in Vietnam, Ron and his future brother-in-law went to Albany State University to see the musical HAIR. Ron realized he really stood out with his clean-cut hair.
John Cauffman U.S. Air Force 1965-1988 Vietnam
John began the first three years of military service as a Fireman and Crew Chief. The next 20 years, John worked transportation squad, packing, and crating shipped cargo all over the world including hazardous materials.
During his service years, John was stationed at bases around the world; including Pease; Castle; McClellan; Loring; Guam; Vietnam; Thailand; England. John retired from Plattsburgh Air Force Base.
John’s Honor Flight guardian Cindy, his wife of 56 years, said they really enjoyed their years in England.
Royce Clark U.S. Army 1969-1971 Vietnam
After basic training at Fort Dix, Royce completed Advanced Individual Training on Heavy Equipment Maintenance at Fort Belvoir, Virginia.
Stationed in Vietnam, Royce was assigned to the 554th Engineer Battalion. He drove a 2-1/2-ton truck hauling material across Vietnam and building roads in Cambodia.
Royce was stationed in Germany for 15 months driving tractor-trailer hauling fuel to other U.S. military bases.
Royce has been a dedicated member of the Honor Guard at flight ceremonies, and organizers are pleased he is finally going on a flight.
Allan LaDuc U.S. Army 1953-1956 Korean War
Allan, better known as Bill, was assigned to the 19th Infantry Regiment, 24th Division.
As the troops crossed a river, shots came from overhead. Grabbing his 46-pound rifle and pistol, Bill walked to shore. Bill felt like a Mountain Goat as they climbed Hill 3 which was so high, they looked down as pilots flew by.
On night patrol in the pitch black, Bill fell off the hill. He spent 21 days in a field hospital tent. At Walter Reed Hospital doctors determined Bill had lost 2 centimeters of his brain and half the sight in both eyes.
A young man, Raymond Ferguson, took care of Bill during his time at Walter Reed. Several years later Bill and Retired Brigadier General Raymond Ferguson reconnected in friendship.
Michael LaDuc U.S. Air Force 1975-1979 Cold War
At 17, Michael went to basic training in Texas where he received an expert marksman ribbon. Assigned to Tech School in Denver, Michael trained on F-111, A-7 and F-4 fighter aircraft weapons systems. He then joined the A-10 Warthog Test Team.
Sent to Germany, Michael was assigned to the 52nd Munitions Maintenance Squadron to work on the A-10 Warthogs. The program was canceled because the hangars were too small for the Warthogs large wingspan.
Michael extended his time to work on the F-4-E Phantom Nose guns until his military separation.
Kevin Moriarity U.S. Navy 1967-1971 Vietnam
Kevin completed training in Fire Party Duty, Electrician, Duty Driver and Hazard Response Team. While at sea, Kevin ran the generator and the switch board in the engine room.
Kevin first joined the USS Tutuila (ARG-4) in the Mekong Delta. He then boarded the USS Gainard (DD-706) until it was decommissioned. Next was the USS Edward McDonald (DE-1043) until Kevin’s new and final ship arrived: the USS Fiske (DD-842).
The various ships took Kevin to Alaska, the Mediterranean, North Atlantic, Caribbean and Europe for a total of 14 countries.
John Ross U.S. Navy 1965-1969 Vietnam
Jack was assigned to the USS Grapple (ARS-53). Jack was the ship’s chef while also serving as the Captain’s Bodyguard carrying a pistol, submachine gun and rifle.
If there were no issues imminent, the intercom system said “all clear” throughout the ship and Jack went back to cook.
As a repair and salvaging ship, the USS Grapple operations while moored on beaches or piers put sailors, including Jack, highly exposed to Agent Orange.
Jack’s discharge date was a Saturday. The 2-day weekend put him over 4 years of service into the 5th year, increasing his pay.
Gerald Villeneuve U.S. Air Force 1951-1955 Korean
Jerry was assigned to the 12th Air Force and sent to West Botton, Germany. He was designated a cashier but spent most of his time providing security. Jerry was responsible for the weapons, radio relay off the base and guard duty.
While his job was listed as a 62250 Cook, the Germans did all the cooking, and he never cooked a meal. Jerry said the German food was good.
Returning to the States, assigned as a clerk-typist, Jerry again, spent most of his time on Guard Duty. On a rainy night – out there by himself - Jerry heard a voice call “What makes your head so hard? Rocks”? It broke up the night.
Andrew West U.S. Navy 1955-1958 Vietnam
Andy was assigned to the USS Vulcan (AR-5), an auxiliary repair ship. Andy served as a Metalsmith and Shop Foreman with a crew of 20 seamen. Their mission was to repair major damage, retro fits and update existing fleets.
With a home base in Norfolk, the USS Vulcan was scheduled for dry dock in Newport, Rhode Island. The aluminum decking on the ship needed costly repair. Andy said he could fix it in the metal shop with blueprints and ordering the right ‘stuff’. Because of his ability, Andy saved more than $100,000.
The Captain presented a Citation to Andy for outstanding service.
