The Blair Brothers of the Cadyville/Saranac area stand together before boarding the bus for their North Country Honor Flight trip Saturday. All veterans, they held portraits of their four late brothers who were also in the service. Pictured are (from left): Chet Blair, with a portrait of his brother Myrle; Fred Blair, with a portrait of his brother Robert; Larry Blair, with a portrait of his brother Gerald and Richard Blair with a portrait of his brother Leon.