PLATTSBURGH — Dancers from two different Plattsburgh studios are learning new choreography, which they will perform this summer in New York City for Dance World Broadway.
NANCY LANGLOIS SCHOOL OF DANCE
Fifty-three of Nancy Langlois School of Dance students will perform in Times Square and on Broadway in the Minskoff Theatre, home of the Lion King this summer.
Dancers will also attend master classes with High School Musical’s Corbin Bleu, Hamilton’s Gabriella Sorrentino, Dear Evan Hanson’s Michael Lee Brown.
Dancers will be directed by the mother-daughter team Susan and Kyra Mossey.
Nancy Langlois School of Dance has been teaching the North Country to dance since 1955 and is delighted to offer such an experience to their students.
“There’s no audition or anything like that,” Susan said.
“You are able to go if your students want to.”
Dance studios from as far away as Europe will attend the event.
“They sent us choreography to perform a routine in Times Square, so we teach the choreography they sent,” Susan said.
“Then, we’re also going to be perform on the Minskoff Theatre stages, where Lion King on Broadway is performed. That performance, we make up the choreography. So, there are two performances.”
The dates are July 28 to August 1.
Nancy Langlois School of Dance dancers range in age from 8 to 22.
“We had our first rehearsal on Sunday,” Susan said.
“We are starting the Times Square routine practice. We will be doing the Broadway later.”
EMPIRE DANCE COMPANY
Fourteen dancers from Empire Dance Company are making the trip down to NYC, too.
“Since Empire Dance Company has opened in 2017, we’ve always been trying to find new opportunities that we wish we could have as dancers with our students,” Samantha Heckman, director of outreach for Empire Dance Company, said.
“We’ve been looking at this company since then, since before the pandemic. We were actually supposed to go a couple of years ago, but after the pandemic hit we kind of just kept pushing it back.
“It’s been a lot of research on what we could offer our students. We figured with everything going on in NYC, it would have been the best opportunity because it’s the closest.”
Empire Dance Company students attending are: Amelia Blatchley, Brynn Baker, Claire Keever, Eli O’Neil, Emma Coryea, Georgia Lunan, Georgianna Frenyea, Harmony Lockyer, Jahara DelCastillo, McCalie Narducci, Olive Borrette, Sydney Liberty, Trinity Hemingway, and Willow Lockyer.
‘WE KNOW THEM’
Students will also by taking classes with Disney’s Theatricals Movement workshops and classes by Broadway professionals.
“They are so excited,” Heckman said.
“The most they can’t wait for is the fact that they are going to be taught by the Broadway stars Gabby Sorrentino and Corbin Bleu from High School Musical. They will be taking those workshops from them. They were all very excited when they’re like, ‘We know them.’”
PROUD TO REPRESENT
Empire Dance Company just entered its 5th season, and each season since opening the company strives to offer something new, fresh, and exciting for its students.
“We look for opportunities that we wish we had as young dancers and opportunities that aren’t often found in a small town,” Heckman said.
“We want to give our students access to what we didn’t and access to things that aren’t prevalent in this area. This is a major part in how we’ve become the fastest growing studio in the area.”
Empire Dance Studio congratulates all the dancers from Plattsburgh for pursuing such an amazing learning experience.
“We’re proud to represent our community at this event,” Heckman said.
“I just very happy that all of these dancers are getting this opportunity.”
