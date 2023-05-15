PLATTSBURGH — Rustic Pines co-hosts its 2nd Annual Bridal Show, June 9, at 63 Kelly Rd. in Plattsburgh.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the first 50 brides will receive a swag bag with Rustic Pines wine tumblers and a variety of other gifts.
There will also be a flow art light show and fire dance show by Kyleigh Ryan. Tickets are on sale now for $20 on Eventbrite.
“It’s our second annual bridal show that we’re doing at Rustic Pines,” Stephanie Demarais, owner, said.
“We had one last year, and it was a big hit. So, we’re going to do it as an annual thing. This year, we are going down in our vendor count. We did 40 last year, but we kind of want to make it more intimate and give the clients some more time with the vendors so it’s more like an exclusive event with the vendors that we have. So this year, we will have 25 vendors.”
Laura’s Bridal is one of four event co-hosts.
“They will be doing a runway show,” she said.
“They always do it with their collection. They have a huge collection. We will have around 15 models for that. We also have Big Show Productions that will be deejaying the event as another co-host. Assorted Artistries, Anika, she took over the old Maui North. She’s an event planner, but she has a bunch of wedding décor that she rents out. She will be another co-host with us. She’s got a bunch of cool new items. She’s got disco balls, and she’s up to date with the latest trends. So, she’s going to bring in some cool stuff to spice up the event.”
The fourth co-host is Tiffanie Peters of Delicious Beauty Catering.
“She does a bunch of charcuterie-type things,” Demarais said.
“She will a huge grazing table of charcuterie things. Last year, we had about 120 guests come, and we’re hoping for the same turnout. We are benefiting North County Health and Wellness, which is a new nonprofit organization helping kids get into sports.
“We are doing the Lake City Running Festival at the end of the month. I’m part of the committee. A portion of all our proceeds from the bridal show will be going to North Country Health and Wellness.”
BEACH RUN
Plattsburgh City Beach marks the start and finish of the inaugural Lake City Running Festival, 9 a.m., on Sunday, May 28.
“We have the half-marathon, the half-marathon relay, which is just a two-person relay,” Hayden Reidy, executive director of North Country Health and Wellness, said.
“They split it. And then, we have a 5K and a 10K as well. The 5K and 10K go off 30 minutes later than the half-marathon though.”
Runners can register at: lakecityrunningfestival.com
“The half-marathon is $65, the 10K is $35, and the 5K is $30,” he said.
“We are sanctioned through USA Track and Field.”
“The Taylor LaValley Band is playing for the after party,” Demarais said.
“Rustic Pines, we just made a bar trailer, so that’s going to be the first event that the bar trailer goes out to as well. It’ll be like a big beer garden. We have the Dogfather there. Even if people aren’t running the race, we have a bunch of raffles and the after party for people to come and enjoy and watch the people finish. Plattsburgh hasn’t had the half-marathon in the past, I think, almost four years now since COVID. It’s kind of cool to bring the community all together again right in the beginning of spring going into summer.”
