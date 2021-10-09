EAST FISHKILL, NY — Gen. Garret Storm, who fought in the French & Indian War, granted enslaved Primus Storms his freedom for military service.
That's the story handed down to his descendant Chief of Nipmuc Nation and the Head of Elders Council Cheryll Toney Holley of Worcester, Mass.
Her great-great grandmother, Orphia Mason of Elizabethtown, married Jonathan Robert Storms, was the son of Primus Jr. and Anna Ayres.
LONG LOST FAMILY
His wife, Pemelia, was enslaved by Platt Rogers, a great-grandson of Zephaniah Platt, founder of Plattsburgh.
From Fishkill, Primus followed Pemelia to Plattsburgh and Basin Harbor, Vt. and worked for Rogers.
This is all mind-blowing information to Rick Soedler, site director for the Brinckerhoff House Historic Site, which is operated and owned by the East Fishkill Historical Society.
“If you're referring to Gen. Storm, you're referring to Garret Storm,” he said.
“Have you seen online the local story about Garret Storm? Where Tories broke into his house, and he was hanged in the attic and one of his enslaved women went up and cut him down and saved his life.
“That name Epye Schouten is the only name I was aware of. Any information on enslaved people in this area or any area is very, very limited. I don't know whether records were destroyed or they just got lost to time. But for you to tell me about these other two names that's huge. That's huge for me.”
VIKING ORIGINS
The Storm family's fascinating lineage is chronicled in “Old Dirk's Book: A Brief Account of the Life and Times of Dirck Storm of Holland, His Antecedents, and the Family He Founded in America in 1662" published by by Raymond William Storm in 1949.
“There are several different ways that the name has been spelled over the years,” Soedler said.
“There are plenty that have taken the o out and used a u, so it would be Sturm, but they are all from the same family. It's just that they changed it slightly. It's interesting that these folks were enslaved, most of them took the surname of their enslavers. That makes complete sense to me. Storms. Wow!”
SACRED GROUND
The former Storm farm, part of the 88,000 acre Francis Rombout Patent granted by King James II in 1685, has a cemetery interred with enslaved people dating back to the Storm's 1739 arrival in Dutchess County.
“I believe after slavery was completely abolished in New York, it was still used by the African-American community in the area,” Soedler said.
Betty Johnson is the lone tombstone standing in the cemetery.
“I don't know the connection with her and the Storms,” he said.
“In 2010 along Dutchess County, the Fishkill Historical Society worked with the property owners that bought what was left of the Storm farm that was there.”
The farm is a development now, where many homes were built.
“They preserved the cemetery,” Soedler said.
“We knew what was there and the importance of it. They built a nice stone wall around it and a fence. There is a historical marker we put there.”
Unmarked field stones marked the graves in the cemetery.
Johnson's vandalized tombstone was found down an embankment in the creek.
“They don't know exactly where she was buried, so they found a central location and they placed it in there,” he said.
“Elizabeth Moon's stone just disappeared. The last documentation that I have of that was in the 19-teens when the Dutchess County historian did a wonderful cemetery book, 'Gravesites of Dutchess County.'”
Ground-penetrating radar has revealed there are hundreds of Black people, enslaved by the Storms and other area families, buried in the cemetery.
“I have had a lot of local people interested in helping to maintain it,” Soedler said.
LINKING HISTORY
Primus and Pemelia Storms' most likely have relatives buried in the cemetery.
Now, the East Fishkill Historical Society knows about them, the ones who got away.
“This happens all the time,” Soedler said.
“All it could take is one little bit of information to connect you to something else. It can take forever for that to happen.”
