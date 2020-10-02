Breaking down Champlain for kids: Professor revisits book on explorer

PLATTSBURGH – Nokkahigas.
"The moon of strawberry and bark" from the Wabenaki.
The calendar of the Amerindians of the Northeastern Woods was marked by 13 moons.
French explorer Samuel de Champlain arrived here during that time in 1603, and that is why Dr. Joseph-André Senécal named his condensed biography of the famed explorer “Nokkahigas: Champlain and the Meeting of Two Worlds.”
NEW FRANCE
Back in 2008, Senécal researched and wrote the book for K-12 and the general public at the behest of the Center for the Study of Canada & Institute on Québec Studies at SUNY Plattsburgh.
As Scholar-in-Residence for 2020-21, he is collaborating with Amy Sotherden, the center's assistant director, on a research and development initiative aimed at producing an Inquiry Design Model (IDM) for K-12 social studies education on the topic of Samuel de Champlain.
“It is very important because he played a vital role in the discovery of the lake, and he was one of the first explorers to map its connection to the rest of the world,” Senécal said.
“He is the founder of New France, the French importation to the north of us. As such, he's a very important historical figure, probably he is as important as the people who founded New York City, for example, and explored the lower reaches of the Hudson and so forth.”
CHAMPLAIN FOR KIDS
Following the National Council for Social Studies College, Career and Civic Life Framework, the IDM final product outcome focuses on a compelling question, and three or four supporting questions with associated student-focused tasks and sources that educators may utilize in their teaching about Champlain, according to a press release.
Senécal's work, for example, will address specific curriculum requirements related to explorers, colonization, New France, fur trade and early relations between Europeans and Indigenous People as stated in the New York State K-12 Social Studies Framework as well as other states with similar curriculum expectations.
In the introduction to “Nokkahigas,” Senécal writes: “Samuel de Champlain, explorer, promoter and colonizer, was part of the vast expansion of European influence that altered the world. He explored the Saint Lawrence-Great Lakes fluvial system, one of the two major gateways to the interior of North America, promoted its settlement and cultivated alliances with the Aboriginal nations which he met.”
“He has many claims to fame, and also he was a humanist at a time when there were very few of these people,” Senécal said.
“He strove to understand Native people, and he did so better than almost all of the early explorers who came like Henry Hudson and so forth. He was a man really with a great deal of understanding of the other, whoever the other happened to be.”
HUMANIST
Senécal attributes Champlain's compassionate nature due to his Brouage upbringing.
He writes:
“The deep sense of cultural relativism that Champlain displayed in his contacts with native people may have come from his experience in the violent world of his childhood.
“As Champlain reached adulthood, his country and pays (the region of his birth) were plunged into the horrors of civil war. Champlain witnessed these cruel times.
“He discovered several interpretations of Christianity and witnessed or heard about uncommon savagery perpetrated by extremists from both religions.”
“He had already visited Spanish America in Mexico and Central America,” Senécal said.
“He had written about that in a very negative way. He didn't like how the Natives were treated there. He accepted the others he met here as human beings. For that alone, he should be celebrated. We are proud to count him as the first New Yorker in many ways, one of the first New Yorkers.”
