WHALLONSBURG — At the Boquet River Association (BRASS) annual meeting, US Fish & Wildlife Service biologist Laurie A. Farley gave a presentation on current and future activities to increase land-locked salmon in the North Country.
Historically, dating back to the early 1800s, as many as 500 salmon were caught in the Boquet River in one afternoon. However, by the mid-1800s the species was considered extirpated. In 1973, the Lake Champlain Fish and Wildlife Management Cooperative initiated a salmon restoration program.
According to Earley, “There’s lots to work on. It takes time to get results back. The fish are coming back in all three systems of the Saranac, Boquet, and North Branch of the AuSable.”
Among the methods and programs being utilized is research to improve hatchery practices, sea lamprey control, restoring natural reproduction by assessing spawning success along with habitat restoration, and allowing for less restrictive fish passage. The removal of the dam in Willsboro in August 2015 was a major effort in allowing salmon to travel upstream.
Also being implemented is the development of two brood stocks, using parental based tagging in which DNA sampling is obtained rather than put actual tags on fish, and studying the effectiveness of stocking locations.
“Brook stabilization is a key and the biggest thing that landowners can do. They can put up fencing to keep grazing animals from eroding the banks. It’s a multiple of things that can be done, and a lot is going on. There is no easy fix,” said Earley.
Other rivers such as the AuSable, Saranac and Winooski are also being evaluated for salmon populations and health.
During the meeting, the BRASS officers of President Vic Putman, Vice President Bob McGoldrick, Secretary Anita Deming, and Treasurer Shell McKinley were reaffirmed for another term.
BRASS FACTS
Founded in 1984, BRASS has been involved in issues related to land use, stream pollution, riparian species and habitats, wetlands, water quality monitoring, recreation and economy. Recent projects include a culvert assessment study to identify structures prohibiting fish passage, monitoring vegetation, detection of invasive species, as well as conducting river clean-ups, planting projects, BRASS Rambles, and educational fundraising events.
BRASS uses a collaborative, non-regulatory approach to watershed management, and works with individuals, organizations, local governments and state and federal agencies to solve problems affecting the river.
The organization has planted more than 279,000 trees and shrub along the river for erosion and flood control. BRASS has worked with farmers to lesson soil loss, increase buffer zones and provide wildlife habitat. It has been responsible for the construction of over 1,400 feet of log cribbing and terrace structures to control erosion. In addition it has worked with highway departments and FEMA.
BRASS has also been involved with invasive plant control, and helped create rain gardens for storm water runoff control. Brass continually works on educating the public as well as conducting teacher training
BRASS has received several awards for its river stewardship. It was recognized by the E.S. Dept. of Interior as one of seven “success stories,” and has received the NY DEC’s Adirondack Stewardship Award.
RIVER FACTS
The Boquet River serves many purposes, such as the falls and pools at Split Rock for swimming and photography. Wadhams Falls attracts sightseers as well as provides a source of hydroelectric power. In addition, sections of the river are popular with kayakers and canoeists.
The 47 mile-long Boquet River flows from Dix Mt. in Keene to Lake Champlain in Willsboro. It is the steepest river in New York State. Its watershed encompasses the towns of Elizabethtown, Essex, Lewis, Westport and Willsboro. The Boquet’s watershed includes sports fisheries, fertile agricultural and timber lands, recreational opportunities, scenic vistas, as well as cultural and historical sites.
For additional information on BRASS, go to: boquet-river.org.
