PLATTSBURGH — A Brainardsville man died in a head-on collision Sunday morning.
State Police said a preliminary investigation found that 20-year-old William M. Daoust was driving a 2012 Mitsubishi Galant west on State Route 374 when the car crossed over the center line, hitting an eastbound 2019 Chevrolet Silverado pickup.
Daoust died at the crash site, police said, and the Silverado’s driver, Trevar A. Soulia, 37, of Plattsburgh was taken by ambulance to the University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital.
DEATH RULED ACCIDENTAL
Soulia was later transferred to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. He was listed in fair condition Monday, a hospital spokesperson told the Press-Republican.
An autopsy conducted Monday determined Daoust’s death was caused by blunt force trauma to the head due to a motor vehicle crash, police said.
The Clinton County Coroner’s Office ruled the manner of his death accidental. The cause of the crash was still under investigation.
Local fire and EMS departments as well as the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office assisted State Police.
GOFUNDME
A GoFundMe page, available at https://tinyurl.com/3tvtkwan, was set up with the aim of lessening the financial burden of the crash for Soulia and his family.
By early afternoon Monday, 46 donors had chipped in $3,000 toward the $10,000 goal.
Brittany Hoffman, who is listed on Facebook as being in a relationship with Soulia, posted Sunday afternoon that he was in surgery and would have to go through a couple more.
“I appreciate all the love and support everyone has showed to us and will keep everyone updated as I know more,” she wrote.
“He’s my strong guy and I know he has a lot of people rooting for him!”
