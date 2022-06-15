Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Showers in the morning, then becoming windy with thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 79F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then becoming mainly clear overnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.