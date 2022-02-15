CHAZY — The United Way of the Adirondack Region Inc. said Monday that both its 2022 campaign and closeout cow-kissing fundraiser totals came in higher than last year’s.
Individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the tri-county region contributed $680,000, exceeding the 2021 annual appeal by about $5,000.
During a press conference at The William H. Miner Institute, United Way President/CEO John Bernardi said those funds will support a network of nonprofits that collectively serve 80,000 people, approximately half the population of Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties.
Referencing Northern Insuring Agency Chair Rod Giltz, Bernardi likened donations to the United Way to an insurance policy.
“You can pay the premium that you choose, but you’re helping to ensure that, if you need that, it will be there, and we all need it,” he said. “You never know when you turn around a corner what type of challenge you’re going to run into. So our network, our fundraising efforts and our partners help ensure that those services will be available when people need them and we’re very proud of that.”
$8,300 FOR CLOSEOUT
For its closeout fundraiser, the United Way had aimed to raise $5,000 for childhood mental health, suicide prevention and wellness services.
Bernardi said they ultimately brought in $8,300, prompting the 2022 Cow Kissing Team to pucker up for Alice, a four-year-old Holstein cow who resides at the Miner Institute.
Along with Bernardi, the team members were Northern Insuring Agency Inc. Sales Executive Collin McCullough, Lomanto Provost Financial Advisors Partner Hannah Provost, Community Bank Branch Manager Monticia Prather, Kavanaugh Realty Real Estate Agent Gaelan Trombley, Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Owner Todd McCarthy and Community Connections of Franklin County Executive Director Lee Rivers.
Northern Insuring’s president/CEO, Deena Giltz McCullough, a member of last year’s team who also kissed Alice, both gave the cow a smooch and got one in return.
Bernardi anticipated that the fundraiser’s total would land closer to $10,000 by the end of the day.
“We’ve selected some wonderful partners that are throughout the region that are going to address childhood mental health and suicide prevention which we determined was a high priority need in our region this year,” he said.
INCREASE IN DEMAND
The region has seen a huge increase in the demand for childhood mental health services, Bernardi said.
“The pandemic has been very stressful on families and for families in general. It’s had a significant impact on children for many different reasons: the school setting, social distancing, masking, social opportunities being diminished to a certain extent.”
Programs the United Way plans to support include direct counseling and scholarships for programming provided by organizations like the YMCA and Cornell Cooperative Extension.
“We can help send ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) families and ALICE children to these experiences that they might not otherwise have,” Bernardi said.
OKAY TO ASK FOR HELP
Part of the United Way’s work is also to destigmatize mental health, Bernardi said.
“It’s okay to ask for help. We all need it and it’s perfectly okay and reasonable to do that and we want to have the type of environment and the type of community that embraces that.”
Provost, a foster parent, said she and her family talk about mental health every day due to the experiences her children had before they became part of her family.
“It does make a huge difference and I appreciate everyone taking a moment just to think about something that might be hard or uncomfortable.”
EMPATHY
Bernardi praised his United Way and campaign teams, the organization’s board and the region at large for being extremely generous and empathetic.
“Sympathy’s nice, and we all need to feel sorry for someone from time to time, maybe even be felt sorry for sometimes,” Bernardi said. “That’s human nature. That’s good, and it’s compassionate, but empathy really gives us the ability to walk a minute in someone else’s shoes and to really try to understand what someone else is going through.
“It’s empathy that really drives our work more than anything because none of us are immune to needing something.”
Rivers said his organization, Community Connections of Franklin County is focused on social determinants of health.
“If housing is impacting your health, if food, if transportation, we’re there to assist people to help them through that and we’re blessed to have the partnership of United Way because if we run out of some funds, the first phone call we make is to United Way and say, ‘Hey, can you help us with this individual?’”
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.