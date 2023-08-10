CHAMPLAIN — Construction of a new Border Patrol station for the Swanton Sector is underway in Champlain.
Ground was broken last week on the 36,000-square-foot facility, which is scheduled for completion in August of 2025, and is designed to accommodate 50 Border Patrol agents and support staff.
The new facility will enhance Border Patrol in keeping the border secure, which has been a busy task as of late.
BUSIEST ON THE BORDER
Swanton Sector’s Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia said the number of apprehensions in the Swanton Sector have been unprecedented.
“The Champlain Station is the busiest station in the busiest sector on our entire northern border,” Garcia said.
“This fiscal year alone, as a sector, in 10 months, we have surpassed eight prior whole fiscal years’ worth of apprehensions of illegal border crossings.”
Acting Patrol Agent in Charge of the Champlain Station Raymond Bresnahan said as the threats to the nation have changed over the years, so did the staffing and operational tempo.
“Champlain station currently leads not only Swanton Sector but the entire northern border in noncitizen apprehensions,” Bresnahan said.
“The list of challenges handling this type of increased workload in such a small, outdated facility is staggering.”
SINCE 1989
The current station on Ridge Road was constructed in 1989, and designed to accommodate 15 agents, a news release said.
The station is responsible for approximately 29 miles of the international boundary from the New York/Vermont border to Churubusco, and plays a crucial role in maintaining operational control of the nation’s border.
The Swanton Sector is responsible for securing the land border between ports of entry in Vermont, New Hampshire, and northeastern New York.
“Citizens reporting suspicious activity is invaluable to the Border Patrol’s mission, and we welcome community members’ information to help to keep our nation’s borders safe,” the release said.
To report suspicious activity in Swanton Sector, call 1-800-689-3362.
North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas said the investment in a new facility is welcome news for the area.
“Homeland Security is a major employer in the North Country,” Douglas said.
“Whether involving CBP’s border crossings or Border Patrol’s operations between those crossings, every facility investment supports vital operations and adds to our economic well-being.
“We thank Congresswoman (Elise) Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) and Sens. (Charles) Schumer and (Kirsten) Gillibrand for their support of this latest federal investment.”
