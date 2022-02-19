PLATTSBURGH — Not surprisingly, frustrations with continued restrictions on the U.S.-Canada border came up during the North Country Chamber of Commerce’s State Legislative Forum breakfast Friday morning.
“We need to open that damn border up … plain and simple,” State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) said.
TWO FULL YEARS
Based on the chamber's recent survey of area businesses, steps toward normalcy on the part of both countries' governments when it comes to the border remains the number one federal priority, Chamber President Garry Douglas said.
Limits on travel deemed nonessential were put in place on the boundary in March 2020 in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19.
Douglas said he likes to think of himself as one of Canada’s best friends in the United States, but he is deeply disappointed with how stuck the Canadian government is in terms of making progress.
“We’re about to come up on two years — I think it’s important to realize that — two full years of enforced separation between the Canadian and American people. That wouldn’t have been imaginable a few years ago."
WRONG, UNACCEPTABLE
Douglas said the chamber would have expected Canada’s most recent changes to the restrictions to include lifting the requirement that Canadians who visit the United States for fewer than 72 hours get tested for COVID-19. That change was made for a few weeks in November before Canada backtracked.
“Well, they didn’t, and in answer to a question they said, ‘Well, we’re still considering that,’" Douglas said.
He emphasized the need for continued advocacy after two years with no metrics, planning or phasing, which has become unacceptable.
“Sometimes friends need to hear that what they’re doing is wrong and unacceptable and that you’re putting at risk the friendship itself and that’s starting to happen,” he continued.
“When you take a friendship that’s based on people-to-people interaction and you separate those people for two years, you can’t pretend you’re not having an effect on the relationship that’s going to show itself and is showing itself in many, many ways and it’s going to take longer to recover the longer it continues to go on without a sense of advancement.”
NEED ANSWERS
When someone as professional and polite as Douglas gets agitated about the lack of border progress, it gets people’s attention, State Sen. Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) said.
“That border is absolutely critical from Maine all the way to Washington, but relevant to all of us here. We’ve got to figure it out because it is hurting communities certainly in Clinton and Franklin County.”
Jones acknowledged that people want to be COVID-safe, and noted ebbs and flows with the variants that have emerged.
But the major frustration has been the lack of a road map, he said.
“There’s no light at the end of the tunnel … they just say, ‘No,’ and then, ‘Well, maybe next month we’ll deal with it.’ That’s not an answer we can deal with here in the North Country. It’s not an answer that people across the country or our friends and neighbors to the north can deal with.
“We’re not going to deal with that anymore, we need to get some answers.”
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.