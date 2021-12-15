PLATTSBURGH — More mandates could mean more shortages.
Beginning in January 2022, essential travelers across the Canadian border will be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19, and this includes commercial truck drivers.
Since the start of the pandemic, essential travelers have been exempt from most mandates to ensure the free flow of supplies and commerce between the U.S. and Canada.
‘NOTHING BUT DYSFUNCTION’
Garry Douglas, president and CEO of the North Country Chamber of Commerce, said the vaccine mandate is another example of inconsistent border policies that have been set by both the U.S. and Canada.
“To take a situation, where there is no real discernible risk, we've had 19 months to prove that, and now apply something that is going to disrupt the movement of goods and commercial trade across the border, is rather astounding,” Douglas said.
“We have had nothing but dysfunction at the border since March 2020, when both governments abandoned the decades-old commitment to shared management of the border.”
An already dwindling number of available truck drivers will likely decrease even further when the vaccine mandate goes into effect, Douglas noted.
“I have read some estimates that 10 to 20% of Canadian truckers would be expected to stop driving across the border, and upwards of 40% of U.S. truck drivers would cease driving across the border,” Douglas said.
“Just imagine the delays that will flow from that. By the way, there is plenty of work for truck drivers, they will readily find work driving domestically.”
SUPPLY CHAIN PAIN
It would not take long for The North Country to feel the negative effects of a truck-driver shortage.
“Our manufacturing economy is especially dependent on efficient supply chains back and forth across the border. There’s already difficulties with shortages of supplies at times and deliveries,” Douglas said.
“Further disruptions in those connections are going to cause delays in productivity. This could cause temporary shutdowns when operations here don’t have the things they need to operate because deliveries are not being made. It will have a quick impact and frankly, for no good reason.”
North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) said she has been vocal and transparent about her opposition to President Biden’s vaccine mandate for essential travelers.
LETTER TO BIDEN
On Wednesday, Stefanik, along with 12 of her colleagues, sent a letter to the president, asking him to reconsider his Administration's mandate.
“The North Country’s economic partnership with Canada plays a major role in our local economy and in supporting our nation’s supply chain, but imposing more requirements on cross-border travel would only make our nation’s current supply chain worse,” Stefanik said in her letter.
“Our communities have suffered enough from Joe Biden’s prolonged closure of the Northern Border, and it is unnecessary to impose new restrictions that further disrupt travel. I will continue to work to restore normalcy to our cross-border travel.”
Email Carly Newton:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.