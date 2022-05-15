Boquet Valley Central School’s (BVSD) Class of 2024 recently received a Culture of Caring award from the NYS School Boards Association (NYSSBA) for its diligence in repairing the vandalism perpetrated on the Boquet Valley Cemetery last Spring. Approximately 70 tombstones were toppled and many broken, including those of children, as well as Veterans’ grave markers removed to the adjacent woods.
TO BE COMMENDED
The award states, “Culture of Caring: This NYSSBA recognition is presented to Boquet Valley School District for the care and compassion shown by the Class of 2024 through the cleaning and righting of vandalized gravestones in Boquet Valley Cemetery. Your contribution to a positive district and community culture is to be commended and celebrated.”
Wayne P. Rogers of the NYSSBA Board of Directors presented the award to 2024 Class President Ella Lobdell, who represented the class.
Rogers indicated the NYSSBA became aware of the efforts of the students after reading an article published in the Plattsburgh Press-Republican. Awards are determined after perusing and evaluating school news and voted on by representatives of 53 districts.
“The award was initiated as the NYSSBA is always looking at what is happening at schools and communities. All news at schools is not always positive. We want to give a bigger audience to the good news,” said Rogers.
