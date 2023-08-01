The fourth quarter honor roll for the 2022-23 academic year at Boquet Valley Central School is listed below.
High Honors — Aidan Ashline, Harlow Bailey, Scarlett Behm, Allison Benway, Phoebe Bosley, Boden Buehler, Lucy Burgess, Sadie Burgess, Alessia Caputo, Emma Conley, Holden Costin, Charlotte Faber, Scarlett Faber, Sofia Fiegl, Keir Furman, Jacob Gay, Timothy Gay, Marguerite Hall, Cooper Halloran, Einin Hammond, Olivia Hathaway, Emily Hickey, Sophia Iten-Hawxhurst, Isabella Johnson, Grace Kullman, Carson Leibeck, Palmer Martin, Keely-Kaye Miller, Maddison Miller, Jackson Milliren, Elizabeth Olson, Charlee Orciani, Karlee Peters, Claire Reynolds, Nathan Sayre, Abigail Schwoebel, Otis Wekin, Sophia Whalen.
Honors — Caleb Albano, Mara Ashline, Rachel Behm, Mayank Bisht, Sophia Bosley, Benjamin Burdo, Ryder Buzzell, Lino Caputo, Liam Clifford, Tucker Connor, Alena Crandall-Otis, Allen Demar, Andre Denton, Jr., Alaina Denton, Julia Denton, Miley Dickerson, Logan Draper, Landon Egglefield, Dax Farley, Hunter French, Jack Gay, Edith Goff, Wyatt Gough, Emma Hance, Erin Hance, Ariel Kerr, Grayson King, Lila Kullman, Bryce Liberi, Zander Liberi, Kendra Lyon, Chloe McAuliffe, Tanner McCray, Olivia Montville, Jalynne Orciani, Patrick Perry-Rowe, Ella Pulsifer, Sophie Pulsifer, Maddox Rice, Aubrey Sherman, Dugan Smith, George Staats, Nelson Staats, Sylvia Staats, Jacob Thompson, Arika Turner, Corey Valentin, Victoria Van Hulle.
Merit Roll — Philip Armitage, austin Baker, Ethan Bigelow, Sydney Bisselle, Raelyn Bolding, Theanna Call, Levi Cheney, Lily Cushman, Max Decker, Alyssa Denton, Allie DeZalia, Austin Fox, Isaac Glanda, Peyton Rae Graham, Annalie Hammond, Kyleigh Hance, Leo Hatch, Ethan Hathaway, Ryleigh Hathaway, Jerzey Heald, Dylan Howard, Dalton Hyde, Zachary Kurth, Braden Liberi, Ella Lobdell, Cabryn McNaughton, Rylan Miller, Caleb Mitchell, Marshall Mitchell, Lillyanna Moore, Matthew Napper, Madison Perry, Nathan Pettit, Benjamin Pribble, Hunter Quain, Anthony Reynolds-Corrow, Grace Reynolds, Makenzie Sawitski, Mason Sherman, Cole Simmer, Breken Smith, Kailer Smith, Jacob Spelman, Kenneth Wrisley
