ELIZABETHTOWN — As if the maintenance of local cemeteries isn’t difficult enough due to the forces of nature and lack of funding, vandalism has reared its ugly head at the Boquet Cemetery as approximately six dozen grave markers have been toppled and or broken.
Also referred to as the “Boquet Valley Cemetery” the sacred site established in 1798, is located about a mile north of the hamlet of New Russia.
Boquet is the final resting place of several Revolutionary War, as well as 1812 and Civil War veterans. Not only did the perpetrators damage the site, but they removed markers honoring those who served the nation and tossed them in the woods.
So far, nine veteran indicators have been found.
There seemed no pattern to the random destruction. In one instance only one stone in a family of 10 was toppled while in other areas, lines of monuments were shoved to the ground.
Another enigma is that it appears that one of the perpetrators planted vegetation at the base of one of toppled monoliths. Since the leaves were not totally withered it attested to the recentness of the event.
On Tuesday, May 11, Elizabethtown Town Supervisor Noel Merrihew had been informed of the desecration by two Elizabethtown Department of Public Works employees, Keith Denton and Henry Galm, who had been doing a survey of the town’s eight cemeteries to see what needed to be done before Memorial Day.
Denton and Galm picked up one of the downed stones and realized the grass was still green beneath it, thus indicating the destruction was recent.
“What a disappointment; especially around Memorial Day,” Merrihew said.
“Someone was not respecting the history and personal value of this cemetery. It’s such a tragic loss as you cannot adequately replace them (the monuments).”
Merrihew contacted the town’s insurer and found out the damage is not covered. However, if one of the perpetrators was injured, liability insurance would cover the medical expenses.
Merrihew, like many others, felt the perpetrators should pay restitution and perform community service.
Essex County Veterans Services Counselor Tim Pierce indicated that if a veteran’s grave marker was destroyed, the Veterans Administration would most likely be able to replace it if there was documentation.
History is an integral part of cemeteries as it provides evidence of those who came before. Boquet contains the earthly remains of early settlers.
Adding sadness to sorrow, one of the three Edwin Kellogg markers was overturned. The three boys lived from 1817-1818, 1821-1823, and 1823-1827, and were the younger brothers of Congressman Orlando Kellogg who served during the Lincoln administration.
Poignant and ironic concerning the situation was the gravestone of Rossie Denton who only lived for 16 years and 6 months. Not only was her tombstone tipped over but it broke thus separating the following epitaph:
She lives in memory
One so dear
Though cast to earth
Is cherished here.
The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the case. To provide information call: 518-873-2750.
A reward, currently amounting to several thousand dollars, is being offered by private citizens for information directly leading to the conviction of those responsible.
Email Alvin Reiner at: rondackrambler@gmail.com
