ELIZABETHTOWN — Once again, the specter of vandalism has been raised in the Boquet (Valley) Cemetery as a number of grave markers have been broken.
Though this latest incursion is not as extreme as the devastation perpetrated in May 2021, in which approximately 70 monuments had been toppled and Veteran grave indicators were tossed into the woods.
After that devastation, numerous volunteers including family members of the deceased, Veterans and high school students from Boquet Valley Central School, the Elizabethtown/Lewis American Legion, along with Town of Elizabethtown employees did what they could to repair the damage.
It is apparent that considerable force, possibly by kicking, resulted in the tops being decapitated and reinforcement rods inserted to shore up previous repairs were bent. As it was with the prior incident, there was no indication of a party or consumption of alcoholic beverages.
Town of Elizabethtown Supervisor Noel Merrihew was apprised of the damage.
“It is such a disappointment. One of our town (Public Works) employees, Jack Pulsifer, first noticed the damage when he went there to see what might have been needed to be done before Memorial Day. The police are aware of this situation.”
Merrihew said he was not sure if the stones can be repaired again.
If anyone has information they are to call the Elizabethtown Town Hall at 518-873-6555.
