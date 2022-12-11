PLATTSBURGH — A bomb threat Sunday morning resulted in a four-hour lockdown of the University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH).
Hospital officials said that after receiving the phone call shortly before 8 a.m., they immediately called in New York State Police and Plattsburgh City Police who conducted a full sweep of the facility and campus.
The sweep, which included a K9 Unit, revealed nothing suspicious, the hospital said.
While the investigation is continuing, law enforcement has determined the threat to be low and normal operations at CVPH have resumed.
“Thank you to the staff for continuing to provide care to our patients throughout this event. Many thanks too to our law enforcement partners for their assistance and expertise,” CVPH President Michelle LeBeau said.
