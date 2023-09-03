PLATTSBURGH —  The Boil Water orders that were issued for 124 - 132, 134 and 136 - 142 Margaret St. and 20 Trinity Place, and for 15 and 17 Court St. and 104 and 106 Margaret St. in the City of Plattsburgh have been lifted.

