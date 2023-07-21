ROUSES POINT — Due to water line repairs on Pratt Street, the Clinton County Health Department has required the Village of Rouses Point water system to notify customers of the need to boil their water prior to consumption for residents and businesses on Pratt Street from Maple Street to Delaware Street.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.
In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the village will post on the village website page https://www.rousespointny.com or on the village Facebook page.
For more information, contact the Village of Rouses Point office at 518-297-5502.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.