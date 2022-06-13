PLATTSBURGH — As the result of a scheduled water main repair on Clinton Street at midnight on Tuesday, June 14, there will be an interruption of service and a Boil Water Order will be issued for 7 - 73 Clinton St., 18 - 39 Oak St. and 93 Margaret St. in the City of Plattsburgh.

The Boil Water Order will remain in effect until further notice.

Also, as the result of scheduled water main repairs, Clinton Street, from Marion Street to Oak Street, will be closed to all thru traffic as of midnight on Tuesday, June 14. This road closure will remain in effect until further notice.

